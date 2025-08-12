MIC-Backed Malaysian Photographer’s National Geographic Claim Exposed As Fraud

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

National Geographic has denied that a Malaysian photographer was selected for its prestigious Explorer programme, calling his acceptance letter “fraudulent”.

Tinesh Sritharan had claimed he was chosen to document wildlife in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve.

He intends to focus on the Great Migration, a significant natural event, spending up to 10 days in the region to create high-resolution images for National Geographic.

His supposed achievement made headlines and drew congratulations from fellow Malaysians.

But when a local online news portal, SAYS, checked National Geographic’s Explorer directory, Sritharan’s name was nowhere to be found.

Malaysian photographer Tinesh Sritharan has been named a National Geographic Explorer for a wildlife conservation project in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve, where he will document the spectacular Great Migrationhttps://t.co/gs1suL5X1u pic.twitter.com/myJaZeOqfh — mmnjug™ (@mmnjug) July 31, 2025

Photographer Claims Confusion Over Fake Letter

National Geographic’s senior manager, Natasha Daly, told SAYS in an email, “Tinesh Sritharan is not an Explorer. The letter you’ve attached is a fraudulent letter that is not genuine.”

Tinesh said he was “confused” by the situation.

He claimed he had pitched a wildlife photography project to National Geographic in November 2024, but received no reply.

In April, he received an email approving his project, but it came from a Gmail address, not National Geographic’s official domain.

I just don’t understand what is going on. Did someone play a prank on me or something?

Sponsors and Equipment Lined Up

Tinesh had backing from several sponsors, including MIC, which gave him RM15,000 for the Kenya trip.

The photographer was scheduled to depart for Kenya on 10 August.

MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran said this was a proud moment during the cheque presentation.

He said Tinesh’s journey demonstrated the resilience of Malaysian youth, and MIC was honoured to help him represent the Malaysian spirit internationally.

Industry Support Pours In For Claimed Assignment

Many had praised Tinesh for his supposed success in being selected.

The Wedding Professionals Alliance Malaysia (WPAM) had said they were honoured to help empower Malaysian talent on the global stage.

Citing collaboration with Sony Malaysia, they were proud to support Tinesh on his National Geographic assignment in Kenya’s Maasai Mara.

They said Sony Malaysia’s support via Alpha Universe Malaysia meant Tinesh had top-quality equipment, including Sony’s latest 400–800mm telephoto lens, to capture powerful wildlife stories.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.