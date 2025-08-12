Malaysian Drops Five Figures On New Zealand Working Holiday, Spends First Month Just Paying Off Debt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian woman has gone viral after revealing the shocking upfront costs of her New Zealand working holiday – and how her first month’s wages went straight to paying back what she’d already spent.

Cheah Nan Yi broke down exactly where every ringgit went, and the numbers are eye-watering.

The damage:

Visa (2025): NZD770 (RM1,990)

Flight from Seoul: RM2,865

Accommodation (monthly): NZD680 (RM1,700)

Phone plan (3 months): NZD69 (RM200)

Living expenses (monthly): NZD500 (RM1,250)

Car (optional): NZD3,000-5,000 (RM7,500-12,000)

Car insurance: NZD100 (RM250)

Total upfront cost: RM6,000 to RM10,000 without a car, RM12,000 to RM20,000 with one.

Malaysians aged 18 to 30 can apply for a working holiday visa to travel, work, and study in New Zealand for up to 12 months.

This visa is designed to help young Malaysians supplement their travels while working in New Zealand, typically in roles such as fruit picking, warehousing, retail, and food and beverage services.

Cheah posted on Xiaohongshu with a blunt message: “Nobody told me it would cost this much!” (Pix: Xiaohongshu: 谢南怡)

RM40-50K Down, Still No Regrets

New Zealand’s minimum wage is NZD23.50 per hour.

Working 40 hours a week nets NZD940 (around RM2,350) before taxes.

Sounds decent until you realise Cheah was already in the hole from day one.

“I just kept spending and spending,” she admitted, showing receipts for everything from motels to restaurant meals.

If I’d been more careful, I could’ve saved RM10,000, but I’m not like most working holiday people – they save money, I eat out for every meal.

Her spending philosophy? “I spent around RM40,000-RM50,000 and I’m still having fun.” (Pix: Xiaohongshu: 谢南怡)

The Expensive Lesson in Holiday Economics

Some commenters said they managed to save over RM20,000, but Cheah’s approach was decidedly more… relaxed.

The reality check comes when she notes that after two months, she’d only managed to save about 20,000 ringgit – meaning her first month was essentially spent breaking even on her initial investment.

Her advice for future working holiday makers? Budget properly, because nobody warns you about the brutal upfront costs.

And maybe don’t eat every meal at cafes and restaurants like she did.

The post has stirred conversations about whether working holidays are actually the money-making opportunity they’re said to be – or just an expensive way to live abroad for a few months.

Nevertheless, many Malaysians have and continue to pursue working holidays in New Zealand, drawn not just by potential savings but by the priceless experience of living in a new country, gaining independence, and creating memories that last a lifetime.

For many, the cultural immersion, personal growth, and adventure far outweigh the financial calculations – making it an investment in experiences rather than just bank balances.



