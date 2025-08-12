Fatal Decision To Ride Motorcycles Instead Of Driving Leads To Cameron Highlands Tragedy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A teenage couple who died in a Cameron Highlands motorcycle accident had originally planned to drive a car for their holiday trip but made a last-minute decision that proved fatal.

Chen Bao Jun, 19, and his girlfriend Chong Sha Nen, 16, were cremated on Monday (11 August) after being killed instantly when their motorcycle collided with a lorry last Thursday (7 August) during their return journey from Cameron Highlands.

Chen had initially planned to drive a car with his friend Luo Zhong Cheng, 19, for their Cameron Highlands trip.

However, the group decided to switch to motorcycles at the last minute due to concerns about traffic jams and parking problems in the popular highland destination.

This decision would prove tragically consequential.

The four teenagers – two couples – set off on two motorcycles instead, with Chen and Chong on one bike, and Luo with his 15-year-old girlfriend on another.

Warning Signs Ignored

During the return journey, Chen had complained to his friend that his motorcycle’s front wheel felt “stuck” during turns and wasn’t running smoothly.

Despite these mechanical concerns, the group continued their descent down the mountain road.

The slippery road conditions from rain prompted both riders to reduce their speed to 50-60 kilometres per hour.

However, at around 3pm, Chen’s motorcycle lost control during a turn and skidded into the lane of an oncoming lorry.

Preliminary police investigations showed that Chen’s motorcycle had lost control and entered the oncoming lane, where the lorry driver braked but could not avoid the collision.

Be Careful… – Friend’s Final Words

Chen and Chong died from severe head injuries at the scene.

The second couple swerved to avoid their friends’ motorcycle and crashed into a ditch, suffering minor injuries.

Police also discovered that Chen’s driving licence had expired on 9 Dec, 2024, adding another layer of tragedy to the circumstances.

Luo, who suffered injuries to both legs and his left hand, rushed to check on his friend after the crash.

I saw his finger move slightly and immediately shouted his name. He only said ‘Ah Cheng, be careful…’ and then stopped breathing.

The psychological impact has been devastating for the survivor.

“My friend was still concerned about my safety in his final moments. I still can’t get over this,” Luo said, adding that he would never ride a motorcycle again.

Final Goodbyes Held Separately

Chen’s funeral service was held at a funeral parlour in Sungai Petani, while Chong’s service took place at the Sungai Petani Public Health Department.

Their funeral processions arrived separately at the crematorium, unable to make their final journey together.

At Chen’s funeral, his parents were supported by over 100 relatives and friends, including about 20 of Chen’s colleagues.

Meanwhile, Chong’s mother was inconsolable at her daughter’s wake, requiring support from relatives.

Her father, overcome with grief, told reporters: “My child is gone, and even if I have many words, I can’t say a single one”.

The couple had posted cheerful photos of their Cameron Highlands holiday on Chong’s Instagram account just one day before the accident, showing no indication of the tragedy that would unfold. (Pix: Instagram/linnnda_c)

Parts of this story have been sourced from Kwong Wah and Sin Chew. All names are transliterations from Chinese.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.