[Watch] Wushu Queen Tan Cheong Min Wins Malaysia’s First Gold At World Games, Team Sweeps All Three Medal Colours

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian wushu star Tan Cheong Min delivered the country’s first gold medal at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, today, leading a historic medal sweep that saw Malaysia claim gold, silver and bronze.

The 28-year-old from Melaka scored 19.479 points in the Nanquan-Nandao event, narrowly beating Uzbekistan’s Darya Latisheva, who took silver with 19.433 points.

Singapore’s Kassandra Ong claimed bronze with 19.386 points.

“This is my first time coming to Chengdu, and I really enjoyed the atmosphere. When I stepped into the arena and saw the audience giving their full attention, I felt I wanted to give my best performance,” said Tan, only the fourth Malaysian to achieve gold at the World Games, after her victory.

The former world champion’s gold was Malaysia’s breakthrough moment at the Games, but the team wasn’t done yet.

Silver and Bronze Complete the Set

Pang Pui Yee added a silver medal in the women’s Changquan, sword and spear combined event with 29.189 points.

The 26-year-old finished behind Hong Kong’s Hui Yu Lydia Sham, who scored 29.260 points for gold.

Sydney Chin, the Melaka Sportswoman for 2021/2022, rounded out Malaysia’s medal haul with bronze in the Taijiquan-Taijijian combined event, scoring 19.410 points.

China’s Lu Zhuoling won that event with 19.522 points, while Singapore’s Zeanne Law took silver with 19.430 points.

Ting Puts Up Solid Fight in Men’s Event

The Wushu Federation of Malaysia referred to the three athletes as their “golden flowers,” who brought back not just medals but also national pride during the country’s National Day month.

The World Games features sports not included in the Olympics, making it a key competition for wushu athletes worldwide.

The wushu events took place from 8 to 12 August at the Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium.

This marks Malaysia’s most successful wushu campaign at the World Games, with all three medals coming from the women’s team.

Malaysia’s only male competitor, Clement Ting Su Wei, finished fifth in the men’s long fist, sword and staff combined event with a score of 28.815 points.

Ting won the gold medal at the inaugural Taolu Asia Cup held in Songyuan, China, last month.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.