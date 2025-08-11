[Watch] Malaysian Pharmacist Warns Excessive Matcha Consumption Could Disrupt Women’s Menstrual Cycles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian pharmacist has issued a warning to women about the potential adverse effects of matcha consumption on menstrual health.

TikTok creator @syahfarmasi, a pharmacist who shares informative content related to pharmacy and health, recently cautioned women about matcha’s high caffeine content and its potential to disrupt hormonal balance.

According to Syah, each cup of matcha contains approximately 70 milligrams of caffeine, which is significantly higher than the caffeine content in regular tea.

“Excessive caffeine intake can interfere with the body’s production of progesterone and estrogen,” he explained, warning that this hormonal disruption could lead to several menstrual complications, including irregular periods, increased menstrual pain, mood swings, and general menstrual instability.

His recommendation is straightforward: women experiencing irregular periods should try stopping matcha consumption for 1-2 weeks to observe any changes in their cycle.

The warning extends beyond beverages, noting that matcha is also found in various desserts, such as cakes and tarts, which may increase women’s daily caffeine intake without their awareness.

Different Perspectives on Matcha

While the pharmacist’s concerns focus on excessive matcha consumption, many other health sources present a different view of matcha’s effects on periods.

You’ll find plenty of information online suggesting that moderate matcha consumption might help women during their monthly cycle.

These sources highlight matcha’s anti-inflammatory properties, which may help alleviate bloating and period pain, as well as L-theanine, which could help calm you down and ease cramps.

They also highlight matcha’s antioxidants and claim it provides steady energy while potentially helping balance hormones.

Some even say matcha can help with period fatigue and mood swings – the opposite of what happens with too much consumption.

The different perspectives appear to stem from diverse focus points – warnings about overindulging versus the benefits of moderate drinking.

