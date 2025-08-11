[Watch] Malaysian Man Busted In Pattaya Sex Video Blackmail Scheme

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 24-year-old Malaysian man got caught red-handed in Pattaya for secretly filming women during sex and then demanding money to keep the videos private.

Early Thursday morning (8 Aug), immigration cops raided a condo on Soi Thepprasit 9 and arrested Tak Sun Chong.

The bust happened after a Thai woman went to the police, saying she’d been blackmailed.

The suspect would chat up Thai women on WeChat, pretend to be friendly, then invite them to his place.

What the women didn’t know was that he had tiny spy cameras hidden around the room, recording everything.

After they had sex, he’d threaten to post the videos on porn sites unless they paid up.

What Cops Found and Who Got Hurt

During the raid, officers seized:

Two mini spy cameras

Flash drives and memory cards

Various electronic gadgets

Two phones

The flash drive was loaded with explicit videos dating back to 2021 – dozens of different Thai women had been secretly recorded.

Some victims paid anywhere from a few hundred to tens of thousands of baht to keep their videos offline.

Background checks revealed that Tak had been violating visa rules.

He’d entered Thailand five times on tourist visas but overstayed his last visit by over 400 days.

Truth Emerges, Questions Remain

At first, Tak denied everything and wouldn’t cooperate.

But eventually, he cracked and admitted to the blackmail scheme.

He also confessed to using a stolen keycard to get into someone else’s condo in Jomtien (a beach town located south of Pattaya), which he’d been using as his base.

Police aren’t buying his whole story and suspect the videos might have been uploaded to dark web platforms.

The police are also continuing their investigation to identify other potential victims and ensure Tak faces appropriate charges for his actions.

