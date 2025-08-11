[Watch] Chinese Tourists Turn Penang Cable Car Into Battle Royale Over Perfect Photo Spot

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine cable car down the scenic Penang Hill turned into a full-blown tourist tantrum when two Chinese women decided the perfect Instagram shot was worth starting World War III in a cramped gondola.

The chaos unfolded when the duo planted themselves at the front of the cable car like they owned the damn thing, phones out, blocking everyone else’s view.

What started as polite protests from fellow passengers quickly escalated into a screaming match.

Video footage posted online only shows one of the Chinese women becoming increasingly agitated, demanding that other tourists “shut up” so she could continue filming uninterrupted.

Her companion also joined the argument when fellow passengers criticised their monopolisation of the prime viewing spot.

When Selfies Turn Ugly: Regional Slurs and Provocation

But here’s where it gets hideous: the argument devolved into straight-up regional discrimination, with the women mocking a fellow Chinese tourist they believed was from Shanghai, sneering that “Shanghai people are famous throughout China for having no class.”

The two women continued to make strange faces and gestures to provoke other passengers, refusing to budge from their prime selfie real estate even as the cable car approached its destination.

The video reportedly went viral across Chinese social media, even making it into the trending charts, with most users calling out the women for “embarrassing China abroad.”

Some users tried to dial down the regional hate, urging people to focus on the behaviour rather than geographic stereotypes.

Just another day in paradise, where the quest for social media gold turns a peaceful sightseeing trip into an international incident.

The cable car company probably didn’t see this coming in their tourism brochures.

