The MPO Goes Full Sinatra Mode

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is trading its usual Beethoven for some Bobby Darin this October, because apparently even classical musicians need to let their hair down sometimes.

On Saturday, 4 October, the MPO will transform Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS into a smoky jazz club—minus the smoke, plus air conditioning—for “A Night of Jazz with the MPO.”

Think of it as your grandfather’s record collection come to life, but with better acoustics.

Conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose will lead the orchestra through jazz standards that your parents probably slow-danced to, such as “Route 66,” “Summertime,” and “That Old Black Magic.”

The kind of songs that make you want to order a martini mocktail even if you’re more of a teh tarik person.

The Headliners Who Actually Know Their Scales

The evening’s star attraction is acclaimed Malaysian jazz pianist Michael Veerapen, a Berklee College of Music graduate who’s been tickling the ivories for five decades.

That’s longer than most people have been alive, which in jazz years makes him practically immortal.

He’s won the Brand Laureate Icon Award, which recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Joining the party is alto saxophonist Julian Chan and his Julian Chan Jazz Orchestra—because apparently one Julian wasn’t enough.

Chan has played with jazz royalty, such as Dutch jazz singer Laura Fygi, and local legend Dato Sheila Majid, so he knows his way around a saxophone solo.

All That Jazz (and Then Some)

The MPO isn’t stopping there.

They’re throwing in multilingual jazz group Pop n’ Bop (yes, that’s really their name) and vocalists Tony Eusoff and Junji Delfino, because nothing says jazz like a good ensemble cast.

Between the international standards and local compositions like P. Ramlee’s “Hujan Di Tengahari,” it’s shaping up to be the kind of evening where you’ll either feel very sophisticated or very confused about what constitutes culture these days.

Tickets range from RM179 to RM449 if you want the full suite experience with light refreshments—because nothing pairs with jazz like whatever “light refreshments” means at a philharmonic venue.

Book through MPO’s website or call 03-23317007, assuming anyone still makes phone calls for concert tickets.

It’s 4 October at KLCC. Your move, Kuala Lumpur.

