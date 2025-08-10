Malaysian Fire Attack Victims’ Families Want Them Back Home From Bangkok

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The families of two Malaysians who were set on fire in Bangkok want to bring them back to Malaysia as soon as doctors say it’s safe.

Gan Xiao Zhen, 27, and her boyfriend Ong Yik Leong, 26, were attacked by a jobless Thai man who threw paint thinner on them and set them on fire near a shopping mall on Thursday night.

Gan’s father, Gan Kin In, said his daughter had just arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday for a holiday, just one day before the attack happened.

“I felt worried when Xiao Zhen told me she wanted to go to Thailand. There have been too many bad things happening there this year. But she said it would be safe,” he told reporters.

Fighting Red Tape to Bring Daughter Home

Both families met with Thai officials and hospital doctors on Saturday (9 August).

They asked for medical reports so they could talk to Malaysian doctors about bringing the victims home.

“We just got to Bangkok today. The Thai authorities arranged for us to visit them. We hope to get medical reports so our doctors in Malaysia can check if they can be moved back soon,” the father said.

Gan is in the hospital’s burn unit with 36% second-degree burns on her face, chest and arm.

“She’s awake and stable. She talks by writing. The doctor said she needs about one month to recover,” her father added.

When Desperation Turns Deadly

The attack happened at 10 pm near Ratchaprasong intersection, a busy tourist area.

Police identified the attacker as Warakorn Pabtaisong, 30, from Sa Kaeo province.

Witnesses saw Warakorn talking to the couple earlier.

Later, when the tourists were sitting on the mall steps, he came back, poured paint thinner on them and set them on fire as they tried to run.

People nearby stopped the attacker and held him until the police came.

Warakorn admitted to the attack but said he had nothing against the victims-he was stressed because he had no job and was hungry.

Thailand Rushes to Contain Fallout

The former boxer used to work as a security guard but was recently fired. He told police he hadn’t eaten all day.

Police found a 1.5-litre bottle of paint thinner and a lighter at the scene. Drug tests on Warakorn were negative. He now faces charges of attempted bodily harm.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong has ordered stricter security measures in tourist areas and is collaborating with Malaysian officials and hospitals to assist the victims.

The ministry is also investigating compensation for the injured tourists and has deployed staff to monitor their treatment.

“Thailand will care for and protect all tourists with full capacity so that Thailand remains a safe destination,” the minister said.

Based on original reporting by Bernama and Thai media Khaosod.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.