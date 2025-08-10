Child Allegedly Kills Newborn Kittens With Knife At Ampang Apartment Complex

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A shocking case of animal cruelty has emerged at Pangsapuri Seri Nilam apartment complex, where newborn kittens were allegedly killed with a knife by a child and later found dead.

According to a social media post by animal activist Shima Aris, the incident occurred at Block D of the apartment complex located at 3/8, Jalan Wawasan Ampang, Bandar Baru Ampang.

What happened:

Newborn kittens placed in a cage were reportedly taken from their mother by a child living on the 5th floor

The animals’ bodies were subsequently discovered on the 4th floor of the same block

Reports indicate the kittens were killed with a knife

Residents have expressed outrage over what they describe as recurring incidents of animal abuse in the area.

The incident has also led to significant public anger on social media platforms, with residents expressing shock at the alleged cruelty and questioning how someone could be “so heartless” towards defenceless animals.

Community Mobilises For Justice

Beyond expressing outrage, the community has mobilised for concrete action.

Residents are actively urging others to:

File complaints with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Malaysia

Lodge police reports at local stations

Demand accountability from both the child and the parents involved

Social media users have been sharing step-by-step instructions on how to file complaints through the MyAnimalWelfare portal, with many tagging the DVS directly and calling for swift action from authorities.

Some commenters have raised deeper concerns about the psychological implications, warning that children who engage in animal torture may be at risk of developing more serious behavioural problems later in life without proper intervention.

Ampang Jaya Police chief ACP Azam Ismail has confirmed that four police reports were filed regarding the incident, with officers dispatched to investigate the scene.

However, the case has been referred to the Hulu Langat Veterinary Services Department (JPV), with no investigation papers opened, as the matter now falls under their jurisdiction.

