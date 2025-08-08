[Watch] Chinese Tourists Face F-Bomb Over RM5 Photo Payment In Front Of KLCC

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The iconic Petronas Twin Towers have become ground zero for yet another ugly confrontation between illegal street photographers and international visitors, with a Chinese tourist bearing the brunt of a profanity-laced tirade over a measly RM5 photo fee.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the incident unfolds like a bad tourism nightmare: a Chinese visitor uses the services of one of KLCC’s notorious street photographers, clearly stating that they want just one photo for RM5.

Simple enough, right? Wrong.

When the session wrapped, the photographer apparently expected more cash. The tourist stuck to the original deal.

That’s when things went nuclear.

The photographer, clearly not having his best day, unleashed a stream of profanity at the bewildered tourist, reportedly dropping the mother of all curse words.

Dekat KLCC, pelancong dari China kena marah sebab ambil satu gambar je? 😳 pic.twitter.com/ofFovdWgtb — ًِ (@bckupacc99) August 7, 2025

From F-Bombs to Financial Bombs: The RM860 Thai Tourist Trap

Malaysians were quick to slam the photographer’s behaviour, calling it a national embarrassment that tarnishes the country’s reputation.

This isn’t some isolated incident of bad customer service.

These unlicensed photographers have turned KLCC into their personal ATM, with previous victims including a Thai tourist who was charged a staggering RM860 for 43 photos – that’s about RM20 per shot for what amounts to amateur iPhone photography.

The Thai tourists’ experience was particularly brutal – they were essentially held hostage by the pricing scam with no intervention from local authorities, leaving them feeling completely helpless and ripped off.

From selfie struggle to scam: Tourist learns expensive lesson at Twin Towers.https://t.co/ZH5pcJTTk3 — The Rakyat Post (@therakyatpost) July 23, 2025

Rinse, Repeat, Rip-Off: The KLCC Photo Scam Playbook

Despite mounting complaints and viral videos exposing their tactics, these photographers continue operating around Malaysia’s most famous landmark.

They’ve been trying to rebrand themselves, denying they’re “gangsters or conmen” while continuing the same predatory practices.

The pattern is always the same: approach tourists, offer photo services, and then either demand inflated prices or throw tantrums when customers stick to the agreed-upon rates.

It’s turned what should be a memorable tourist experience into a potential minefield.

In a major enforcement sweep on 27 July, authorities fined nearly 30 unlicensed freelance street photographers operating near KLCC a total of RM60,000 for conducting business without valid permits.

For international visitors, the message is clear: when visiting KLCC, perhaps stick to selfies.

At least your phone won’t curse you out in multiple languages over RM5.

#edisisemasa #reelsvideo ♬ original sound – nastro@zzuro @nastro_azzuro78 Tular DBKL Serbu KLCC, ‘Ulat Gambar’ Kena Kompaun RM2,000 Jurugambar bebas di sekitar KLCC itu dikenakan notis kompaun mengikut Undang-Undang Kecil (UUK) 3 (1) UUK Pelesenan Penjaja Wilayah Persekutuan 2016. Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur merupakan antara tempat tumpuan para pelancong dari dalam dan luar negara terutamanya di hadapan Menara Berkembar Petronas (KLCC) yang menjadi mercu tanda Malaysia. Bagaimanapun, sejak kebelakangan ini tular mengenai jurugambar bebas atau ‘ulat gambar’ yang semakin banyak di kawasan terbabit seperti cendawan yang tumbuh selepas hujan. Kehadiran golongan ini dilihat mula mendatangkan rasa tidak senang segelintir pelancong apabila ada ‘ulat gambar’ yang didakwa mengenakan caj tidak masuk akal dan sebagainya sehingga ada yang mendakwa hampir menjadi mangsa scam. Bukan itu sahaja, turut tular video seorang pelancong memarahi ulat gambar kerana diganggu ketika sedang mengambil foto. Sumber* BUZZKINI #isupanas🔥🔥

READ MORE: “We’re Just Trying To Make a Living”: KLCC Photographers Push Back Against Harassment Claims

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.