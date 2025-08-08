[Watch] Apple’s “Find My” Leads to Burglary Arrest – But Cost A Police Officer’s Life

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A home burglary in Alor Setar, kedah took a tragic turn when police used stolen iPad tracking technology to catch the thieves – but lost a brave officer in the process.

The victim’s double-storey semi-detached house was targeted recently at around 10:17 AM on Thursday (7 August).

CCTV footage shows a blue Lexus circling the property before stopping outside.

One burglar got out, rang the doorbell, and when no one answered, he pretended to make a phone call and got back in the car.

After waiting about 10 minutes, the driver used tools to pry open the electronic gate.

Both men then entered the house through a side aluminium door, spending roughly 10 minutes inside before moving to the neighbour’s property.

Total operation time: about 20 minutes.

The Tragic Cost of Justice

The burglars made off with:

2 iPads

Watches

Handbags

Cash

The homeowner was at work, and his wife had just dropped off their children when they discovered the break-in, and the neighbours were also burglarised since everyone was out at work.

Police tracked the suspects using Apple’s “Find My” feature on the stolen devices, which led them straight to the burglars’ location for an arrest operation.

But during the operation, 35-year-old Corporal Mohd Hafizul Izham Mazlan, from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters, was killed in the line of duty when the suspects’ vehicle struck him.

The price of catching these thieves was a police officer’s life, the victim posted on social media.

My police friend didn’t make it. May God take him to heaven.

Justice Pursued: Suspects Charged

The four suspects, aged between 24 and 26, have been remanded for seven days starting today (8 August) until 14 August.

Magistrate Siti Nor Hasliza Md Ali issued the remand order at the Alor Setar Court Complex to allow investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code (punishment for murder).

All suspects are believed to be from Johor.

Background checks revealed that one suspect has 77 previous criminal records, mostly involving house break-ins and vehicle theft.

Modern technology helped solve the crime – but the human cost was devastating.

