Robbers Steal Goods Worth RM300,000 From Lim Guan Eng Trial Witness’s House In Petaling Jaya

Police have revealed that items worth around RM300,000 were stolen when about 10 armed men broke into the home of businessman G. Gnanaraja, who is set to testify against former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Gnanaraja is a key witness in the corruption trial related to the Penang undersea tunnel project.

The robbery happened at his house in Jalan Bukit Gasing, Petaling Jaya.

But Gnanaraja and his lawyer believe this wasn’t just a normal robbery-they think the attackers were trying to scare him from speaking in court.

The former Datuk Seri appeared at a press conference with cuts and bruises on his face and hands.

“I was bleeding from my mouth,” he said. “They told me ‘Don’t open your mouth, you understand what I mean?’ and ‘This cut is a warning. Open your mouth again, so you know what will happen.'”

His wife said while some things were stolen, it wasn’t really about the money – the attackers seemed more focused on threatening her husband.

Lim’s lawyers: “Our client has nothing to do with this”

Lim’s legal team quickly denied any connection between the politician and the attack.

His lawyers criticized news reports and even the prosecutor for suggesting there might be a link, calling such claims “unfair” and “without proof.”

They were particularly upset with the prosecutor, Wan Shahruddin Wan Ladin, for talking about getting court protection for the witness before police had finished investigating.

The lawyers plan to complain about this to the judge when the trial continues on 19 August.

Police: “It was just a robbery”

Petaling Jaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar disagrees with the witness’s version of events.

It’s clearly a robbery case and no witness intimidation involved, he said, adding that police are still looking for the suspects.

The attack has left Gnanaraja’s family frightened and asking authorities for protection.

“My children keep asking if we can move to another house,” his wife said. “They’re too scared to sleep.”

