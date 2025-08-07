[Watch] Johor Bahru Homeless Man Shows Grace After Viral Chicken Bone Humiliation: “I Forgive Them”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The homeless man who received leftover rice and chicken bones from three teenagers in a viral video has spoken about the incident that sparked online outrage.

Known as Dennis, he was sleeping on Jalan Meldrum when the three teenagers approached him with a food package from a famous international finger-licking good fried chicken franchise.

The video, lasting less than a minute, shows the teenagers eating fried chicken at a restaurant before putting the bones into a rice package and giving it to the homeless man.

“I was struggling when the three teenagers called me because I was still lying down and didn’t expect the package they brought to contain leftover food,” he said.

The unemployed man from Perak, who speaks fluent English, was surprised when he opened the package but didn’t get angry.

I was shocked to find leftover food in the package, but I wasn’t angry. I just thanked them. At that time, they also provided me with a different package that included proper food.

No Anger, Only Gratitude Despite Humiliation

He didn’t know the teenagers were filming until visitors to the area told him about the viral video.

Despite the incident, he maintains a positive attitude and considers the teenagers as younger brothers, hoping the issue can be appropriately resolved.

I forgive their actions and hope it doesn’t happen again to other homeless people. After the incident, several residents came to see me, gave me food and asked about my well-being. Some even apologised for what the three teenagers did.

In another interview, when asked about accepting the food despite it being leftovers, Dennis displayed his gratitude for any help offered, regardless of its form.

Can eat ‘ah’? Definitely, because it’s my job (to accept food). Every food they bring to me, I have respect. I’m very much thankful for them.

Different from Other Homeless People

Based on testimony from the neighbourhood, Dennis is recognised for his willingness to help others despite his circumstances.

Community members describe how he takes the initiative to assist elderly people who cannot carry their luggage or those with limited mobility.

Locals also praised his commitment to maintaining cleanliness in his environment, showing a sense of responsibility and dignity that sets him apart from others in similar situations.

Their accounts painted a picture of someone who, despite facing homelessness, maintains strong moral values and a desire to contribute positively to his community.

Dennis became homeless due to a head injury that rendered him unable to work.

This medical condition forced him onto the streets of Johor Bahru about a year ago, and he now takes shelter at the front area of Merling Tower.

His homelessness is directly linked to his disability from the head injury, which prevents him from maintaining employment and stable housing.

‘Social Experiment’ Defence Falls Flat as Authorities Investigate

One of the teenagers has since apologised for the action that drew criticism from the public, claiming they actually got the homeless man’s permission to record what they called a “social experiment” video.

The incident led to widespread discussion about proper ways to help the homeless and the ethics of recording charity acts for social media content.

The trio, aged 14, 18, and 19, were recently released on police bail after being detained in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating the viral video, viewing it as exploitative and unethical.

Aku tak puas hati sbb dia bg anjing mkn ayam goreng,tapi brader gelandangan dibagi nasi tulang ayam sisa diorang makan pula tu.Takde2,maaf tak diterima.Mohon dihukum diorang2 ni sbg pengajaran. pic.twitter.com/I69GCmOEfd — Khairul Musa (@adzakael) August 5, 2025

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press and Berita Harian.

