Pulau Ketam Mother-Daughter Drowning Case: Notes Reveal Family Custody Battle

The shocking drowning tragedy of a mother and daughter at Pulau Ketam pier has revealed a heartbreaking story of family conflict and custody disputes.

41-year-old woman Lim Mei Lian and her 3-year-old daughter Fong Zhi Xuan (transliteration) died together in what appears to be a tragic drowning incident driven by the mother’s desperation over losing access to her child.

According to notes left behind, Lim had been the primary caregiver for her daughter since the child was 2 months old.

Last August, when the girl turned 2, the father suddenly took the child away.

After returning from Singapore, Lim was only allowed to see her daughter two and a half days per week, with restrictions on taking her to daycare or outings.

“Every time I leave her, she cries terribly. When I pick her up from daycare, she always says she wants to sleep at mommy’s house,” the mother wrote in her final letter, describing the anguish of forced separation from her child.

Hostile Family Environment

The notes reveal that family members had been “creating problems” since the daughter’s birth, with some even threatening Lim by claiming they “knew police officers” and warning her against any action.

Despite only being there to care for her daughter, she was accused of “causing trouble.”

Tragically, the notes show that medical expenses for the child’s vaccinations and treatments were paid entirely by Lim’s father.

The child’s father reportedly refused to drive them to medical appointments, citing that “losing a day’s work would cost too much.”

On the morning of the incident, Lim was supposed to take her daughter to daycare as agreed.

However, she wrote: “I don’t want to. I don’t want to see my daughter cry. I don’t want him to change his mind again and say I can’t have my daughter.”

Her fear that access to her child would be revoked again pushed her to the breaking point.

Missing CCTV Footage Raises Questions

Following the tragedy, the deceased woman’s ex-husband has contacted the police and gone to the Klang General Hospital mortuary to identify the bodies of his former wife and daughter.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Mysteriously, pier security cameras show the mother and daughter’s final appearance at 6:41:24 AM, but the footage then jumps to 6:44:57 AM – with 3 minutes and 33 seconds of surveillance footage inexplicably “missing.”

This gap has raised questions about what happened during those crucial final moments.

CCTV footage shows the mother pulling a suitcase and carrying a bag as she walks with her daughter.

Later footage shows them sitting together at the pier, with the child pointing into the distance before nestling into her mother’s embrace – their final moments together.

Desperate Rescue Attempt Comes Too Late

The investigation continues as authorities work to piece together the final moments of this devastating family tragedy.

According to the official media statement from Klang Selatan District Police, a 56-year-old local male witness spotted a child floating in the sea in front of the jetty.

With help from several members of the public, they successfully rescued the child and brought her to the jetty.

Police and Pulau Ketam Health Clinic staff arrived at the scene and confirmed that the child had passed away.

At the same time, an adult woman was seen floating in the area near the jetty.

After the woman was brought ashore, health clinic staff confirmed she had also died.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any additional information related to the incident and urge anyone with relevant details to come forward to the nearest police station or contact Klang Selatan IPD at 03-33762222 to assist with the ongoing investigation.

