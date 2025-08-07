Penang Student Removes Public Posts About Missing RM17,200 Case Following Legal Advice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The 20-year-old Penang university student, who publicly claimed RM17,200 had disappeared from her digital bank account, has removed her viral Facebook posts following legal advice.

Ng Jing Wen posted a withdrawal statement on Facebook, thanking the public for their attention and support while announcing her decision to remove the original posts that detailed the alleged unauthorised transfers.

Following my lawyer’s reminders and suggestions, to avoid triggering more legal disputes and unnecessary misunderstandings, I have decided to remove the original posts.

She indicated that relevant parties would continue their internal investigation, though she did not specify which organisations were involved.

Student States Intent to Preserve Case Materials

Nevertheless, Ng stated she will preserve related materials and maintain her stance on the incident.

“Although I’m withdrawing the posts, I still firmly maintain my position that I am the victim in this incident, and will continue to preserve and organise related materials for future needs,” she wrote.

Ng encouraged others who may have experienced similar incidents to contact her privately to share their experiences and information.

She also expressed gratitude to media outlets for their coverage and stated her belief that “the truth will eventually come to light.”

Details of the Original Claim

As previously reported, Ng had claimed that RM17,200 disappeared from her account through transfers made between 11:53 PM and 12:03 AM on 17 July.

She stated the funds were transferred to someone she did not know while she was sleeping.

Her bank had reported, after an investigation, that the transactions appeared to follow their security protocols, which require facial recognition on the account holder’s device.

The original Facebook post had gained significant attention and generated discussions about digital banking security before being removed.

