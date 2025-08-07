25-Year-Old Malaysian Grab Driver Makes RM9,000 In A Month With Honda Civic Working 14 Hours Daily

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 25-year-old Malaysian has ignited a fierce online debate after claiming he earns between RM6,000 and RM9,000 monthly driving his Honda Civic for ride-hailing platforms – but only by working a gruelling 14 hours every single day.

The young driver stated that he earned RM7,964.11 in July after deducting platform commissions.

I’ve been doing this since I was 25, driving a Honda Civic on different platforms. My monthly net income can reach RM6,000 to RM9,000 after deducting platform fees.

He said the job basically requires more time investment, but it’s relatively free – you don’t have to listen to bosses like office workers do.

As an added bonus, he enjoys chatting with passengers during his long shifts.

His experience was shared in the Facebook group “ Grab&Mycar 司机乘客中文交流区” (Grab & MyCar Driver-Passenger Chinese Communication Zone)

Mixed Reactions: Questions About Working Hours

However, his post prompted discussions about the sustainability of such working hours.

“You need to work 14 hours to earn RM6,000 to RM9,000, and you have to do it every day. Others work 8 hours a day for 5 days and earn between RM6,000 and RM9,000. Young people can handle it, but older folks? Their backs would give out,” one commenter fired back.

Another commenter questioned: “14 hours daily – have you considered the long-term impact? How sustainable is this schedule?”

Others highlighted that after 10 years of driving, the primary financial asset would be selling the car, compared to traditional jobs that build Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions.

“Regular companies contribute 12% to your EPF – that’s about RM720 monthly for a RM6,000 salary going toward your retirement fund. But as a driver, you get nothing except whatever you can get from selling your car,” one commenter explained.

Age also became a topic of discussion, with several commenters sharing concerns about starting ride-hailing careers too young.

The Premium Vehicle Debate: Does Car Model Matter?

He also dismissed concerns about vehicle maintenance costs, claiming his car has hit 300,000 kilometres with only routine servicing needed.

Don’t listen to those old uncles talking about repair costs. If you drive properly, there’s nothing much to fix.

The Honda Civic angle became a point of contention, with critics arguing his earnings were only possible because he drives a premium vehicle that qualifies for higher-paying rides.

“You drive a Civic and do Premium rides, plus work 14 hours, and still only get RM6,000-9,000. Imagine those driving Bezza working normal 10-hour shifts – they’d be much worse off,” one user pointed out.

Some drivers rallied to his defence, with one claiming that even Axia drivers can earn RM7,000-8,000 monthly, and another showing similar earnings of RM7,000-8,000 for “normal” 7-8 hour shifts.

The New Generation: Why Young Malaysians Choose Wheels Over Desks

The heated exchange highlighted a growing trend among young Malaysians choosing gig work over traditional employment.

However, the young driver stood his ground, emphasising personal freedom over financial security.

Life is short, freedom is most important. I can enjoy scenery while driving – for me, freedom is everything. Remember my words: the most important thing in this job is knowing how to save money.

As one supporter noted: “More and more people don’t want full-time jobs. Sitting in an office for 9 hours makes everyone tired, so people prefer driving – at least the time is flexible.”

The discussion continues online, reflecting broader questions about work-life balance, financial security, and the true cost of the gig economy’s promise of freedom.

For now, the determined 25-year-old stays focused on his goals, his Honda Civic faithfully drawing closer to the 400,000-kilometre mark.

Kak ayu so slayyyy

dulu 9-5, now bawak @GrabMy boleh set timing sendiri. Anak on track, study jalan, income steady



Siap ambik kelas korean lagi?? daebak sangat 😭🇰🇷



Moral of the story: jangan pause hidup sebab ada commitment. You still can chase ur dreams. pic.twitter.com/Cq23rPtCA9 — 𝐒𝐎𝐅𝐄𝐀 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 ᥫ᭡ (@goodlucksofea) April 23, 2025

READ MORE: GrabCar Mandarin Driven By 1.4 Million China Tourists, But Feature On Pause For Now

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.