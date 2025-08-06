[Watch] Car Fire On Penang Bridge Causes 10km Traffic Jam During Morning Rush Hour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A car fire on the Penang Bridge caused a massive 10-kilometre traffic jam during this morning’s (6 August) rush hour, leaving commuters stranded for nearly an hour.

The incident occurred at 7:04 am on the bridge’s northbound lane heading towards Georgetown, forcing authorities to temporarily close the affected section for firefighting operations.

Perak Road Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Azman Ibrahim said his team received the emergency call and responded immediately to the scene at the 6.8-kilometre mark of the bridge.

“The rescue team took less than 10 minutes to extinguish the fire,” Azman told reporters.

We had to temporarily close the lane for 30 minutes during the firefighting operation to ensure the area was completely safe.

90% Vehicle Damage, Zero Casualties as Traffic Resumes

The fire completely destroyed 90 per cent of the Perodua Myvi involved in the incident.

However, no casualties were reported.

The 46-year-old female driver escaped unharmed after being alerted to the fire by a passing motorcyclist who spotted flames coming from the front of her vehicle.

“The motorcyclist informed the driver about the fire at the front of her car. She immediately pulled over to the side of the road, but the flames spread rapidly. Fortunately, she managed to exit the vehicle in time,” Azman added.

The firefighting operation concluded at 7:47 a.m., and normal traffic flow was restored shortly thereafter.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.