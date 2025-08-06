Penang University Student’s RM17,200 Vanishes In Mysterious Midnight Bank Transfers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 20-year-old university student in Malaysia has gone public with claims that RM17,200 mysteriously disappeared from her digital bank account in the middle of the night while she was sleeping.

Ng Jing Wen, from Butterworth, Penang, says she woke up on 17 July to discover that her account, which had contained nearly RM20,000 the night before, was down to just RM2,269.45.

What she found in her transaction history left her stunned: six transfers had been made between 11:53 PM and 12:03 AM, all while she claims she was fast asleep in her bed.

The transactions happened in two phases. First, money was moved from three different savings “pockets” within her account into her main account – RM7,783.02, RM5,179.11, and RM4,830.77.

Then, minutes later, three separate transfers totalling RM17,200 were sent to someone named Tan Xing Yee at a different bank – Ng says she’s never heard of this person.

“I live alone,” she wrote in a detailed Facebook post that has since gone viral.

There was no one else in my house, and there were no signs of anyone breaking in or touching my phone.

(Pix: Facebook/Jing Wen)

Bank Cites Security Protocols in Response

When Ng contacted her bank the next morning, they were supportive, and she proceeded to file a police report and contact the bank to freeze the account.

After a 10-day investigation, the bank reported that the funds had already been moved and could not be recovered.

The bank explained that their security protocols require facial recognition and must be performed on the account holder’s device, leading them to conclude the transactions were likely authorised.

So, how was a RM15,000 transfer possible just 10 minutes after the limit was supposedly changed?

“I reasonably suspect this might be due to a system loophole or internal operational error,” she wrote, questioning whether the bank’s security measures worked as advertised.

The student also noted she was initially told the limit had been changed months earlier, in March.

She later received information suggesting it occurred ten minutes before the transfers, prompting her to seek clarification on the timeline.

A Student’s Nightmare

For a university student, RM17,200 represents a significant sum – money that might have been saved over years or intended for education expenses.

The financial impact is compounded by the emotional toll of being treated as a suspect rather than a victim.

As a 20-year-old university student, RM17,200 is a huge amount for me. This incident has left me anxious and deeply affected.

When Ng filed her police report, she stated that the officers indicated this looked less like a typical scam and more like a hacking incident, since she hadn’t clicked on any suspicious links or fallen for any tricks.

Seeking further resolution, Ng decided to share her experience publicly.

Her Facebook post, which included screenshots of transaction records, has drawn attention from many Malaysians concerned about digital banking security.

Bank Pledges Full Investigation

Meanwhile, when contacted by TRP, the bank said they empathise with her situation and are doing what they can to help.

They confirmed they are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the issue and are prepared to support and share their findings with the authorities.

The bank emphasised its strict zero-tolerance policy towards any form of fraudulent activity or intent, or breaches of the law.

As a digital bank, they stated that they regularly review their safety, security, and risk controls to ensure that their operations and processes continue to uphold the trust placed in them by their customers and stakeholders.

