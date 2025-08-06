Malaysian Woman Ordered Chicken, Got A Biology Lesson Instead

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What started as a craving for some crispy fried chicken ended up as a viral horror story that’s making Malaysians think twice about their next takeout order.

A woman got way more protein than she bargained for when she discovered a cluster of white fly eggs nestled right on top of her chicken giblets – just as she was about to take her first bite.

The woman, posting under the handle “hharleenahassim” on the social media platform Threads, shared photos of her spiced fried chicken takeout, which quickly garnered views, comments, and shares.

But this wasn’t your typical food porn – it was more like food horror.

“I was just about to take a bite when I saw a pile of fly eggs. It was disgusting!” she wrote, sharing images that show unmistakable white clusters of what appear to be fly eggs sitting prominently on the chicken’s internal organs.

The discovery was so revolting that the woman says she’s sworn off not just the restaurant, but spiced fried chicken entirely for the next year.

This experience has traumatised me psychologically.

The Comment Section Speaks: Shared Horror Stories and Calls for Justice

As the post went viral across Malaysian social media, the public expressed a range of emotions, from disgust to outrage.

Comments poured in, sharing similar experiences and calling for action.

“Flies laying eggs is really sneaky – you don’t notice it happening, and they do it fast. The moment you’re not paying attention, your food gets ‘extra ingredients,'” wrote one user, describing a close call with takeout that had flies buzzing around inside the container.

Others weren’t just grossed out – they were mad.

“BOYCOTT! BOYCOTT!” demanded one commenter, while another suggested: “Please post this on Google reviews so more people are aware.”

The conversation quickly turned to the broader issue of food safety standards.

“The hygiene conditions at this restaurant are really concerning,” wrote one user, with many others chiming in to suggest she report the incident to the authorities.

Fighting Back: Reports Filed and Lessons Learned

The woman didn’t just vent online – she took action.

In follow-up posts, she confirmed she’d filed reports with both the food delivery platform and Health Ministry (KKM).

Already reported to Foodpanda and KKM. I’m definitely fasting from chicken gepuk for a year to get rid of this trauma first.

While this particular incident involves one restaurant – identified in the post as an ‘ayam gepuk’ (spicy, smashed fried chicken) restaurant – it’s highlighting concerns Malaysians have about food safety standards, especially in the era of food delivery apps, where you can’t see how your meal is being prepared.

The woman’s experience is a gross reminder that sometimes the most appetising-looking meal can hide some truly unappetizing surprises.

Her advice? “From now on, when you get takeout, it’s better to look before you eat.”

As for that fried chicken craving? She’ll be sticking to other options for the foreseeable future.

