Malaysian Gets Scammed By Fake Airport Wi-Fi, Loses Money And Misses Flight

A Malaysian was stuck at an airport in Bangkok, Thailand, waiting for his connecting flight.

Like most of us, he was looking for free Wi-Fi to kill time. He saw a network called “Free Airport WiFi” and connected to it without thinking twice.

Within minutes of connecting, his phone started going crazy:

Credit card alerts saying someone was shopping with his card in Singapore

Someone buying expensive handbags at a luxury store

His PayPal sending him verification codes non-stop

The weird part? His phone was in his hand the whole time.

His wallet was in his pocket. He hadn’t bought anything or given his card details to anyone.

The Scam Was Bigger Than Just Him

He thought it was just a system error.

Then an airport worker looked at my phone and told me: ‘That’s not the real airport Wi-Fi. It’s fake – designed to trick tourists.’

Turns out, he wasn’t the only victim that day.

Some other travellers got scammed in the same terminal:

People had their credit cards used to buy stuff they never ordered

Someone’s passport photos got stolen from their phone

A woman’s visa documents were sent to a stranger’s email address

All because they connected to fake Wi-Fi.

How the Scam Works (It’s Sneaky)

Here’s the simple version: Scammers set up fake Wi-Fi networks that look real.

They give them names like “Free Airport WiFi” or “Airport Guest” – stuff that sounds official.

When you connect to these fake networks, the scammers can see everything you do on your phone:

Your passwords when you log into apps

Your banking details

Photos and documents on your phone

Everything you type

It’s like letting a stranger look over your shoulder while you use your phone, except you don’t know they’re there.

Stay Safe: The Simple Rules

The fix is actually pretty simple:

Before connecting to any Wi-Fi:

Ask airport staff what the real Wi-Fi name is

If it seems too good to be true (like completely free with no password), be suspicious

When in doubt, just use your phone’s data instead

If you must use public Wi-Fi:

Don’t log into your bank account or buy anything online

Don’t access important emails or documents

Basically, just use it for basic browsing

Free Wi-Fi isn’t always free. Sometimes it costs you way more than just paying for data would have.

Don’t let a ‘free’ connection end up costing you thousands.

