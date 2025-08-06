Mahathir To Anwar: Prove Your Corruption Claims Or Shut Up

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has dismissed allegations that he and his children declared owning billions in wealth, calling current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s corruption claims false.

“Why should I or my children confess to something that is not true?” the 100-year-old said in a social media post titled “The Greatest Liar”.

He stated that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had found that his son, Mokhzani, had declared assets worth approximately RM1 billion, while his other son, Mirzan, had declared RM246.2 million; the MACC was satisfied with these declarations.

Anwar had stated during an interview in Jakarta, Indonesia, that if Dr Mahathir and his sons “confessed” to owning RM1.2 billion and RM4 billion, respectively, the money must be returned unless they could clearly explain its source.

20 Years of Business, Not Corruption – Dr Mahathir

Dr Mahathir insists these are legitimate business assets – including property, shares and liabilities – built up over 20 years of business, not cash hoards from corruption.

MACC has questioned my children multiple times, for hours each time. MACC never said the source of wealth was ‘unclear or invalid’.

Dr Mahathir also claimed the 26 July ‘Turun Anwar’ protests weren’t supporting him, but showed Malaysians want Anwar to resign due to economic hardships.

If Anwar doesn’t believe people don’t want him as PM, he should dissolve Parliament and call elections.

The wealth dispute stems from ongoing political tensions between the two former allies-turned-rivals.

https://twitter.com/chedetofficial/status/1952627417522270638?s=46&t=0ygXHiNuMlYZMYBuMIUQQg

READ MORE: Tun Dr Mahathir Calls For Anwar’s Resignation, Says “No Need To Wait For Elections”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.