[Watch] Penang Burglar’s Epic Fail: Casually Strolls Past Confronting Homeowner, Bolts At Back Door, Then Returns For Forgotten Loot

A would-be burglar in Penang delivered a masterclass in criminal incompetence this week, first brazenly walking past a confronting homeowner like he owned the place, then sealing his own doom by returning to the crime scene for whatever he’d left behind.

The suspect’s audacious break-in at a Batu Maung residence started promisingly enough – slipping through the back door while the domestic helper was outside taking out trash.

But when the homeowner spotted the intruder, what happened next was pure criminal comedy gold.

According to Southwest District Police Chief ACP Sazalee Adam, the burglar didn’t immediately panic when confronted.

Instead, he had the sheer nerve to casually stroll toward the exit as the homeowner questioned his presence, maintaining his composure like some sort of discount Hollywood heist film character from Ocean’s Eleven.

It was only when he reached the back door that reality kicked in, and he suddenly bolted into the night.

The whole surreal encounter was captured in a 25-second viral video showing the suspect nonchalantly descending the stairs while the homeowner – reportedly a TikTok influencer known as “Choii” – demanded to know what he was doing in the house.

From Burglar to Reluctant Entertainment

But here’s where criminal stupidity reached peak levels: instead of celebrating his narrow escape, our genius decided to double back for whatever treasure he’d forgotten in his hasty retreat.

That’s when the homeowner and friends were ready and waiting, turning the tables on the would-be thief and holding him until police patrol units from Zone 3 Batu Maung arrived.

The defeated burglar even managed to give an impromptu “interview” to the homeowner while sitting on their sofa, presumably while awaiting his police escort – because nothing caps off a failed heist quite like a casual chat with your victim.

In what can only be described as the most bizarre criminal surrender ever, the suspect was also asked to show off some dance moves, which he obliged.

The caught burglar even advised viewers not to follow his mistakes, delivering what might be the most authentic public service announcement ever recorded.

The Chemical Explanation

Drug screening revealed the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and benzodiazepine – a chemical cocktail that might explain both his initial brazen confidence and his spectacularly poor follow-up decision-making.

Police records show previous drug-related offences, because naturally.

The suspect faces charges under Section 448 of the Penal Code at the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court today (5 August), carrying a maximum penalty of three years in prison or a fine of RM5,000 if convicted.

In the hall of fame for “boldest criminal moves that backfired spectacularly,” casually walking past your victim before panicking at the exit, then returning for seconds, has got to be a top contender.

Sometimes, the best security system is simply a combination of criminal overconfidence and poor judgment calls.

