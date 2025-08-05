[Watch] KLIA’s Aerotrain Hits Another Snag: MCA Questions RM456 Million Investment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s flagship airport faced another hiccup when the Aerotrain at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) ground to a halt due to technical difficulties, forcing passengers to queue for replacement buses.

The trouble started at 10:30 AM on Monday (4 August) when train doors failed to close properly, triggering an automatic safety shutdown that lasted 15 minutes.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) quickly activated shuttle bus services to keep passengers moving between terminals while engineers worked on the problem.

“The Aerotrain service resumed at 11:01 AM and operations are now back to normal,” MAHB said in a statement, apologising for any inconvenience caused.

Social media users were quick to document the disruption, with X user @afiqmukhtar posting images of stranded passengers walking between KLIA’s Terminal 1 and the Satellite Building.

He also tagged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Transport Minister Anthony Loke, in his posts about the incident.

Aero train KLIA rosak lagi?! Repair berjuta tapi tak mampu menampung kapasiti penumpan. Apa benda ni weh?! @anthonyloke @anwaribrahim @MY_Airports pic.twitter.com/FbOeLxGECV — fitt 🏴 (@afiqmukhtar) August 4, 2025

MCA Demands Accountability

The latest breakdown has prompted political criticism, with MCA calling for accountability over the expensive upgrade.

In a Facebook post by MCA, the secretary-general of the party’s youth wing, Saw Yee Fung, the party questioned the value of the RM456 million investment.

MCA is urging the Transport Ministry to establish a special committee to investigate the root causes of the recurring Aerotrain service disruptions at KLIA.

According to the party’s statement, the driverless train system has experienced at least five breakdowns since it resumed operations on 1 July.

On 4 July, the service was suspended when heavy rainfall caused water accumulation in the tunnels after drainage pumps malfunctioned during a downpour.

Recent Upgrade Faces Reliability Concerns

The driverless train system underwent a complete upgrade as part of MAHB’s broader RM742 million transformation initiative.

The upgrades were designed to strengthen KLIA’s position as a world-class regional aviation hub.

Despite the recent technical setbacks, MAHB thanked passengers for their understanding and cooperation during the temporary service interruption.

The company has not indicated whether additional maintenance measures will be implemented following these recurring issues.

The Aerotrain serves as a critical link for passengers travelling between KLIA’s main terminal and satellite buildings, making any disruption particularly noticeable for travellers at the busy international airport.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Berita Harian.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.