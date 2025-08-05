Uncle Roger’s RM370 Fried Rice Receipt Divides Malaysian Diners

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever since Malaysian internet sensation Uncle Roger, whose real name is Nigel Ng, opened his brick-and-mortar fried rice restaurant, the establishment has generated significant discussion online.

Recently, a group of diners visited Uncle Roger’s outlet in Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru, for what would become a widely discussed dining experience.

The receipt shows the group ordering 16 items with a total bill of RM370.95, including service charge and SST.

Key items from their order included:

2x Petai Fry Rice (Spicy) at RM23.00 each = RM46.00

2x Garlic Shrimp at RM16.00 each = RM32.00

1x UR’s Egg Fry Rice (non-spicy) with Garlic = RM32.00

2x Walao Fried Dumplings at RM25.00 each = RM50.00

1x Kimchi Fry Rice with Smoked Duck Breast = RM29.00

1x Uncle Roger’s Favourite drink = RM11.50

2x Passionista drinks at RM10.50 each = RM21.00

2x Hot Green Tea at RM4.90 each = RM9.80

The subtotal of RM319.80 was increased to RM370.95 after adding a 10% service charge (RM31.98) and 6% SST (RM19.19), with a minor rounding adjustment of -RM0.02.

The dining receipt was later shared on Facebook, attracting widespread attention.

The post included feedback about the food and drinks, such as the number of prawns served, and that Uncle Roger’s Favourite was iced tea.

(Pix: Facebook/Steven Chan)

The Great Malaysian Fried Rice Debate

Some social media users have criticised the pricing, with comments ranging from a classic Cantonese phrase, “食米唔知米價” (eating rice but not knowing rice prices) – meaning someone enjoys things without understanding their true cost or value – to “this is just regular shopping mall food court pricing.”

However, not all responses have been critical; some users have offered alternative perspectives.

“If you think a plate of fried rice is too expensive, maybe don’t walk into the restaurant?” one commenter fired back.

You can check the menu and prices before sitting down. If it’s not suitable for your budget, just don’t eat there.

Others pointed out the obvious: “You know it’s a high-end mall, you eat there, get upset, then complain online. What did you expect?”

(Pix: Facebook/Steven Chan)

Beyond the Viral Fame: Justifying Premium Prices

The restaurant’s location in Mid Valley Southkey, a premium shopping mall, likely contributes to higher operational costs.

However, given Uncle Roger’s online reputation for critiquing fried rice preparation, some customers have expressed higher expectations for the quality and portion sizes.

The debate centres on whether customers are paying for the food quality, the dining experience, or the association with the popular YouTuber’s brand.

In the Malaysian market, where fried rice is widely available at various price points, including affordable street food options, premium-priced establishments face the challenge of differentiating themselves through quality and experience to justify their positioning.

READ MORE: [Watch] Battle Of The Uncles: Is Uncle Roger Or Uncle Soon More Powerful In The Fried Rice Game?

READ MORE: [Watch] Uncle Roger’s Johor Plan: Singaporeans To Pay More For “Fuiyoh” Fried Rice?

READ MORE: Uncle Roger Opens Second Outlet, Prices Are Cheaper

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.