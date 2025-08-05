Korean Tourist Offers RM3,000 Bounty For Samsung Galaxy Lost In Sabah Waters – But There’s A Catch

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A South Korean tourist named Yeeun has turned to social media with a desperate plea that has Malaysians talking: she’s offering RM3,000 cash to anyone willing to dive into the waters near Tanjung Aru Beach in Sabah to retrieve her lost Samsung Galaxy S23.

The incident occurred on 26 July at approximately 5:15 PM, when Yeeun was paddleboarding about 5-10 minutes offshore from Tanjung Aru Beach in Kota Kinabalu.

Despite keeping her white Galaxy S23 in a transparent, waterproof pack hung around her neck, she discovered the phone was missing when she returned to the paddleboat.

“I think it’s likely to have sunk because I put my phone in a waterproof pack,” Yeeun explained in her Facebook post, which was reshared by a Sabah veterinarian named Randolf Paza.

The waves were not strong, so there is a high probability that it’s sinking in the same place.

The Precious Cargo

What makes this underwater phone hunt so urgent?

Yeeun initially thought her photos were automatically backed up and returned to South Korea.

Only later did she discover that many precious, unsynchronised photos were lost forever – memories that money can’t replace.

“I really hope I can find it back. The photos inside are very meaningful to me! Even though the hope is slim, I still want to try,” she wrote, explaining her willingness to offer RM3,000 to professional divers with proper equipment.

But Malaysians aren’t exactly rushing to grab their diving gear.

The post, which has garnered many reactions and comments, reveals some sobering local knowledge.

Diving Into Danger: Why Malaysians Are Passing on This Payday

“Now got crocodile in Tanjung Aru. My life is worth more than RM3,000 than to be eaten alive,” commented one user, highlighting the potential dangers lurking in those waters.

Another pragmatic commenter suggested upping the stakes: “If you add more zeros behind that 3, maybe I’ll consider it, like 2 or 3 zeros.”

The post has been shared 621 times, leading to debate about whether RM3,000 is worth the risk of diving in potentially crocodile-infested waters for a phone that may never be found.

Some sympathise with Yeeun’s plight over lost memories, while others question the wisdom of the underwater treasure hunt.

As the post continues to circulate, one thing’s clear: sometimes the most precious things we lose aren’t worth their weight in ringgit – but try telling that to someone whose memories are sitting at the bottom of the South China Sea.

#SinarTerkini #VideoViral #Buaya ♬ original sound – Sinar Harian @sinarharianonline Seekor buaya dikesan berada di perairan Pantai Tanjung Aru pagi Ahad menyebabkan pihak berkuasa mengeluarkan amaran kepada orang ramai. Menurut Petugas Menara Penyelamat Pantai Angkatan Pertahanan Malaysia Kota Kinabalu, laporan mengenai kehadiran reptilia itu diterima sekitar jam 8.15 pagi daripada orang awam yang melihat buaya tersebut di dalam air. Jelasnya, sebagai langkah keselamatan, bendera merah telah dinaikkan dan orang ramai dinasihat untuk mengurangkan aktiviti di air bagi mengelakkan kejadian tidak diingini. #SinarHarian

