‘Uncle Kentang’s’ Dying Mother Appeal, Good Samaritan Pledges 50 Free Birthday Cakes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What began as a simple request to help a terminally ill mother celebrate her final birthday has snowballed into a wave of generosity, with Malaysians offering everything from restaurant sponsorships to free birthday cakes for cancer patients.

Malaysian philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, known as “Uncle Kentang,” made an emotional Facebook appeal on 2 August, seeking restaurant sponsors for a stage 4 cancer patient’s final birthday celebration with her teenage son.

“Any restaurant or cafe can sponsor a mother’s last birthday celebration with her only child, a teenager?” he wrote, emphasising that this was probably their last birthday together in his appeal for the community to make it a memorable one.

The post, which attracted numerous reactions from people and garnered hundreds of comments and shares, specified flexible requirements: any food establishment, from restaurants to roadside stalls, could help, with both halal and non-halal options being acceptable.

Kuan told TRP that a restaurant in Taman Bamboo in Kuala Lumpur, which had offered to sponsor, had since been selected.

Community Response Grows Beyond Expectations

The heartfelt appeal triggered an unexpected chain reaction of generosity that extended far beyond the original request.

Following the overwhelming response, Uncle Kentang announced a broader initiative today (4 August) to provide free birthday cakes to cancer patients at five major hospitals in the Klang Valley: Institut Kanser Negara, University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), Ampang Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, and Klang Hospital.

“We are supporters of cancer fighters,” Uncle Kentang wrote, acknowledging that while some patients may not be able to consume the cakes due to their medical condition, the gesture allows families and children to celebrate together during difficult times.

The initiative quickly caught the attention of a generous Malaysian who contacted Uncle Kentang via WhatsApp with a substantial offer.

I think going forward, there will be more last meal celebrations for terminal-stage cancer patients. I’m willing to sponsor 50 birthday cakes for the next 50 celebrations.

The anonymous sponsor, also based in the Klang Valley, requested coordination details, including dates, names for cake inscriptions, venues, and preferred flavours, to arrange the deliveries.

How The Community Can Help

Cancer patients and their families can contact Uncle Kentang at 018-2683999 to coordinate cake deliveries anywhere within the Klang Valley at no cost.

Restaurant owners interested in sponsoring the original mother’s birthday celebration can also reach out through the same number.

Uncle Kentang positioned the growing movement as part of Malaysia’s Independence Day spirit, writing: “Let’s go crazy and enliven Malaysia as we approach Merdeka Day. Only at Uncle Kentang, everyone becomes crazy good.”

What started as a plea to help one dying mother celebrate her birthday has evolved into a broader support network for cancer patients and their families, demonstrating how individual acts of kindness can inspire widespread community generosity during Malaysia’s most challenging medical battles.

The spontaneous expansion from a single birthday request to a pledge of 50 sponsored celebrations shows how social media can amplify charitable initiatives and connect those in need with willing supporters across the community.

READ MORE: Eric Tsang & Stars Donate RM200,000 To Uncle Kentang For Medical Student

READ MORE: Uncle Kentang Secures Scholarship For Lorry Driver’s Daughter – She’s Now A Doctor!

READ MORE: Come Join Me If You Think It’s Profitable, Uncle Kentang Responds To Critics

READ MORE: [Photos] How Genting Highlands’ Nature Trails Are Becoming Malaysia’s Hottest Eco-Destination

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.