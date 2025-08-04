SJKC Chung Hua Port Dickson Apologises For Upside-Down Malaysian Flag Incident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

SJKC Chung Hua Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan has issued a public apology after the Malaysian flag was accidentally hung upside down during preparations for National Day celebrations.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon (1 August) when a school worker was putting up flags before finishing work for the day.

Due to carelessness, one of the Malaysian flags was hung upside down.

A member of the public recorded the incident and posted it on social media, where it quickly spread online.

The school received notification around 5 PM and immediately corrected the flag’s position.

In a joint statement released on Saturday (2 August), the School Board of Management, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), and school administration apologised.

We sincerely apologize to the public for this incident. This was completely unintentional and happened due to a worker’s oversight during preparation work.

School’s Patriotic Activities

The school emphasised that they have always respected national symbols and are actively conducting patriotic programs, including:

National Day Launch Ceremony

Classroom Decoration Competition

Photography Contest

National Day Quiz

Coloring Competition

Poster Design Contest

Patriotic Parade

To prevent similar incidents, the school promises to:

Strengthen monitoring procedures

Increase vigilance and attention to detail

Ensure national symbols are always properly respected

We are deeply sorry for the confusion and concern this has caused. We remain committed to carrying out our educational responsibilities with full integrity for the honor of our nation.

In recent times, Malaysia has been grappling with a troubling pattern of incidents involving its cherished national flag, the Jalur Gemilang.

Across the nation, multiple cases have emerged of the flag being displayed upside down or bearing completely incorrect images, creating a national embarrassment crisis.

Di bulan Kemerdekaan ini mari kita kenali Bendera Malaysia 🇲🇾 (Jalur Gemilang) serta maksudnya. Takut ada orang yang lupa, tiba-tiba ada pasang bendera takde bulan, bendera terbalik dan sebagainya. https://t.co/FaPwqRra2B — sahabat crew (@sahabatcrew1) July 31, 2025

