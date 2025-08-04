Malaysian Employee Turns RM8 Light Bulb Into RM180 Company Expense Scam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian auto repair shop owner has exposed what might be the most brazen expense fraud of the year, sharing screenshots that show how an employee turned an RM8 light bulb replacement into an RM180 company claim.

The incident unfolded when a company truck driver visited the repair shop to replace a single light bulb.

The shop owner issued a handwritten receipt for RM8, which was the actual cost of the bulb and service.

But when the driver submitted his expense claim, something didn’t add up.

The Carbon Copy That Cracked the Case

The company’s finance team grew suspicious of the RM180 receipt and contacted the repair shop directly to verify the charges.

The smoking gun came when the shop owner checked his carbon copy.

WhatsApp screenshots show the company representative asking the repair shop owner: “Can I see the bill you have there because I feel my driver changed the receipt” (translated from Malay).

When both parties compared receipts, the scam was exposed: the driver had somehow transformed the “8” into “180” on his copy.

When One Scam Unleashes a Thousand More

The story has exploded across Malaysian social media, with users sharing their own experiences of similar workplace fraud:

E-invoice advocates are using this as proof that digital receipts prevent tampering

are using this as proof that digital receipts prevent tampering Other business owners report finding employees who collect discarded gas station receipts to submit fake claims

report finding employees who collect discarded gas station receipts to submit fake claims Construction site managers say they’ve caught workers inflating material costs

say they’ve caught workers inflating material costs Transport company bosses share stories of drivers altering delivery receipts

One viral comment calculated the markup: “8×10%=0.8, 8×100%=8, 8×1000%=80. This guy marked up 2000%. Talented!”

Beyond the Laughs: A System-Wide Problem

While social media users are having a field day with memes and jokes, the incident highlights serious issues with Malaysia’s expense reimbursement systems.

Many companies still rely on handwritten receipts that are easily manipulated.

The government’s push for e-invoicing is partly designed to prevent precisely this type of fraud, but implementation remains patchy across industries.

As one commenter noted: “If he wrote RM18, the boss might turn a blind eye. But adding that zero? That’s just greedy.”

The repair shop owner’s decision to go public has turned him into an unlikely hero for honest business practices – and provided Malaysia with its latest viral sensation about workplace creativity gone wrong.

