Cyclist Left Bleeding On Roadside After Hit-and-Run On Guthrie Highway

The morning calm on the Guthrie Highway was shattered when a cyclist found himself sprawled on the grass verge at kilometre 9.5, his bicycle lying twisted nearby and blood seeping from wounds on his leg.

What should have been a routine ride turned into a nightmare when a motorcycle struck him from behind on the southbound carriageway.

The impact sent the cyclist tumbling, but instead of stopping to help, the motorcyclist accelerated away, leaving his victim injured and alone on the roadside.

Photos from the scene paint a stark picture: the injured cyclist sits on the grass beside the busy highway, his damaged bicycle a silent witness to the collision.

His leg bears visible wounds from the impact, a painful reminder of how quickly a morning ride can turn dangerous.

(Pix: Facebook/Umardi Hadi)

Social Media Erupts Over Highway Cycling Debate

The hit-and-run has ignited fierce debate across social media platforms, dividing Malaysians into opposing camps.

Some rallied behind the injured cyclist, arguing that “highways are shared roads” and condemning drivers who “think having an engine gives them the right to hit people.”

Others questioned the cyclist’s presence on the highway altogether, pointing out that “highways aren’t for cyclists” and suggesting that many riders “often lack proper awareness” of the dangers they face on high-speed roads.

The incident has also led to calls for practical safety measures, with suggestions ranging from the mandatory installation of side mirrors on bicycles to stricter enforcement of highway cycling regulations.

Legal Complexities and Broader Road Safety Concerns

The legal reality adds another layer of complexity to the story.

Under Malaysian traffic laws, cycling on highways is prohibited, making the cyclist’s presence there technically illegal.

Yet this doesn’t diminish the severity of the hit-and-run.

As the search continues for the fleeing motorcyclist, whose registration number remains uncertain, the injured cyclist’s condition remains unknown.

The incident comes at a particularly tense time for cyclist-motorist relations in Malaysia.

Just recently, a group of Malaysian cyclists faced significant backlash after confronting a bus driver in a viral video that exposed the deep-seated tensions between different road users.

This latest hit-and-run has only intensified these discussions, with many questioning whether Malaysia’s roads can safely accommodate the growing number of cyclists alongside increasingly heavy traffic.

