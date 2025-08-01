[Watch] Doctor Driven To Severe Depression After Years Of Workplace Bullying

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A female doctor in Sabah has been living locked away in a filthy, garbage-filled room for years after suffering severe depression from constant workplace bullying by senior colleagues.

The victim’s tragic condition:

Developed severe depression from long-term workplace harassment

Has been hiding in her room for years, barely leaving the house

Unable to return to work

Once considered suicide due to the mental torture

Living conditions are shocking – a room filled with trash, furniture covered in thick dust, black stains everywhere

The Hartal Doktor Kontrak, a movement representing Malaysian contract doctors who have protested against the government’s contract system for appointing medical officers, exposed this heartbreaking case from Tawau.

It is alleged that her tormentors have comfortably moved overseas and are now receiving specialist training abroad.

Videos posted on Facebook show the victim’s living conditions are heartbreaking – piles of rubbish, dust-covered belongings, and dirt everywhere that would shock anyone who sees it.

Healthcare Workers Rally Behind New Anti-Bullying Guidelines

Hartal Doktor Kontrak has been documenting numerous cases of healthcare workers being bullied by bosses and colleagues within the Ministry of Health Malaysia, with some victims suffering severe depression, while others nearly took their own lives.

The organisation fully supports new anti-bullying guidelines for government hospitals and clinics set to be released in October this year.

“This will create a safer, healthier work environment for all medical staff. We hope this effort will not only improve the healthcare system but also help eliminate bullying culture nationwide,” said their spokesperson.

However, they have also publicly apologised to the doctor and other bullying victims they couldn’t help before, acknowledging their failure to provide adequate support when it was needed most.

May Hell become the eternal place for bullies.

The statement underscores the frustration felt by many who see how bullies often escape consequences while their victims suffer long-term psychological damage.

