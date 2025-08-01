Starving Husky Found Near Istana Negara Weighing Just 6.2kg Seeks New Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A severely malnourished Siberian Husky weighing only 6.2 kilograms was discovered abandoned near Istana Negara recently, prompting an urgent rescue operation by local animal lovers.

The emaciated female dog, now named “Darling” by her rescuers, was found in such poor condition that she was too weak to walk when discovered in the Sri Hartamas area.

Rescuers Beatrice Lombardi and May Lim immediately fed the dog and rushed her to a veterinary clinic for emergency treatment.

“Her conditions were horrible when we found her,” said Beatrice in a Facebook post to the Husky Club Malaysia group.

The dog has since been transferred to an animal medical centre in Kuala Lumpur for intensive care, where she will remain until she’s strong enough for fostering or adoption.

(Pix: Facebook: Beatrice Lombardi)

Medical Assessment Brings Hope

Despite her rough start, veterinary tests revealed encouraging news – Darling has tested negative for all viruses and serious diseases.

The vet estimates she is between 1 and 2 years old and describes her temperament as “very easy-going, affectionate and sweet.”

The dog has no microchip, suggesting she may have been abandoned or lost for an extended period.

Her current weight of 6.2 kg is dangerously low for a Husky breed, which typically weighs between 16 and 23 kg when healthy.

How You Can Help

The rescuers are now seeking public support in two ways: financial assistance for medical bills (with full transparency promised) and potential adopters willing to provide Darling with a permanent loving home once she’s discharged from hospital care.

The Husky Club Malaysia has shared the rescue story widely, urging members and the public to help spread the word about Darling’s need for a new home.

Those interested in helping can contact the rescuers directly through their Facebook profiles.

This case underscores the ongoing issue of pet abandonment in Malaysia, where rescue groups regularly encounter severely neglected animals requiring extensive medical care and rehabilitation.

Contact Information:

