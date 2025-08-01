Malaysia’s Health Crisis: Half The Population Now Overweight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is facing a growing health emergency – one in two adults is now overweight or obese, with the numbers climbing steadily from 44.5% in 2011 to a staggering 54.4% in 2023.

The situation is particularly concerning among certain groups, with Indian Malaysians recording the highest obesity rates at 63.9%, followed by women at 54.7%, and those aged 50-59 at 60.9%.

But weight isn’t the only problem.

The latest health data reveals Malaysians are living increasingly sedentary lifestyles – one in three adults gets no physical exercise at all.

At the same time, 84% don’t participate in sports or use walking or cycling for transportation.

The Diet Problem

Our eating habits aren’t helping either.

A shocking 95.1% of Malaysian adults don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables daily, consuming only two servings instead of the recommended five.

Meanwhile, one in five adults doesn’t drink enough plain water.

These alarming health statistics were presented at Monash University during a ceremony marking a significant new research partnership.

Recognising this health crisis, nutrition company Amway Malaysia has teamed up with Monash University Malaysia for a three-year research project focusing on gut health and its connection to chronic diseases.

The collaboration, witnessed by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chang Lih Kang, will study how specific nutrients—including plant proteins, fibre, probiotics, and postbiotics—can improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the immune system.

CEO Emphasises Mission-Driven Transformation

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Jason Leng, General Manager of Amway Malaysia & Brunei, highlighted the urgency of addressing Malaysia’s health challenges through scientific innovation.

We are here today because non-communicable diseases (NCDs) remain one of the most pressing health challenges in Malaysia. They are rising at an alarming rate, demanding not only lifestyle changes but also stronger scientific understanding and intervention.

He emphasised that gut health has evolved from a niche interest to a critical area of study, now recognised as central to managing inflammation, immunity, metabolic function, and even emotional wellbeing.

By combining Monash University’s scientific expertise with Amway’s long-standing investment in nutrition and innovation, it is setting the foundation for research that can truly impact lives by developing solutions tailored to the Malaysian population’s gut microbiome and health profile, he explained.

Leng also revealed that Amway Malaysia has undergone a significant transformation as it approaches its 50th anniversary next year.

“We have moved from being product providers to being partners in people’s wellbeing journeys,” he said, describing it as “more than a business evolution; it is a mission-driven transformation.”

Why Gut Health Matters

Scientists now understand that gut health isn’t just about digestion – it affects immunity, metabolism, and even mental wellbeing.

The research will utilise advanced laboratory models to investigate how specific food combinations can aid in repairing and maintaining a healthy gut barrier.

Dr. Chong Chun Wei and Dr. Lim Wei Meng from Monash University will lead the research, examining how targeted nutrition might help prevent and manage lifestyle diseases that are becoming increasingly common in Malaysia.

This partnership reflects a growing recognition that Malaysia’s health challenges require scientific solutions tailored to local needs.

With NCDs costing the country RM64.2 billion in 2021 alone, including RM12.4 billion in healthcare costs, finding effective prevention strategies has become urgent.

The research aims to develop evidence-based nutritional strategies that can help Malaysians lead healthier lives, potentially reversing the concerning health trends that have emerged over the past decade.

As Malaysia grapples with rising obesity rates and sedentary lifestyles, this scientific collaboration holds promise for developing practical solutions to enhance public health outcomes nationwide.

