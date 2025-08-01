Genting Malaysia Opens 2025 Scholarship Applications, Targeting Future Industry Leaders
As part of Genting Malaysia’s 60th anniversary diamond jubilee celebrations, the company is expanding its scholarship programme this year to support more students with outstanding academic performance and leadership potential.
Genting Malaysia Berhad has officially launched applications for its 2025 scholarship programme, continuing the company’s commitment to nurturing local talent and fulfilling corporate social responsibility.
The company announced today that since its establishment in 2006, the Genting Malaysia Scholarship has supported hundreds of talented Malaysian students in their higher education pursuits.
It covers full tuition fees for four years, including a yearly allowance of RM16,000 and up to RM5,000 for miscellaneous fees.
Additionally, recipients are given one return flight ticket.
Key application details:
- Deadline: 15 August 2025
- Age limit: Under 23 years old
- Eligibility: Malaysian citizens accepted into local or international universities for full-time undergraduate programmes
- Application method: Online only through the official website
Academic requirements (any one):
- STPM/A-Level: Minimum 3 A grades
- Diploma/Foundation: Minimum CGPA 3.0
- Other recognised pre-university qualifications with equivalent results
Additional criteria:
- Active participation in extracurricular activities
- Demonstrated leadership abilities
- Willingness for personal development
- Priority given to: Families with a monthly income below RM10,000 who haven’t received other scholarships or financial aid
Supporting Malaysian Talent Development
The scholarship covers key national development areas, including:
- Hospitality & Tourism Management
- Culinary
- Parks & Recreation Science
- Finance/ Accounting
- Actuarial Science
- Mathematics
- Data Analytics/Statistics
- Economics
- Electrical & Electronic Engineering
- Information Technology
- Computer Science
- Artificial Intelligence
- Business/Marketing
- Law
- Human Resources
- Psychology
Since the inception of this scholarship, Genting Malaysia Berhad have seen how access to education can open doors and create lasting change, said Lee Thiam Kit, its Deputy President.
At GENM, we are proud to play a part in empowering talented young Malaysians to pursue their academic goals and build a better future for themselves and their communities.
For complete eligibility requirements and details, visit: https://www.rwgenting.com/en/careers/scholarship/introduction.html
