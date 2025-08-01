Genting Malaysia Opens 2025 Scholarship Applications, Targeting Future Industry Leaders

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Genting Malaysia Berhad has officially launched applications for its 2025 scholarship programme, continuing the company’s commitment to nurturing local talent and fulfilling corporate social responsibility.

The company announced today that since its establishment in 2006, the Genting Malaysia Scholarship has supported hundreds of talented Malaysian students in their higher education pursuits.

It covers full tuition fees for four years, including a yearly allowance of RM16,000 and up to RM5,000 for miscellaneous fees.

Additionally, recipients are given one return flight ticket.

Key application details:

Deadline: 15 August 2025

15 August 2025 Age limit: Under 23 years old

Under 23 years old Eligibility: Malaysian citizens accepted into local or international universities for full-time undergraduate programmes

Malaysian citizens accepted into local or international universities for full-time undergraduate programmes Application method: Online only through the official website

Academic requirements (any one):

STPM/A-Level: Minimum 3 A grades Diploma/Foundation: Minimum CGPA 3.0 Other recognised pre-university qualifications with equivalent results

Additional criteria:

Active participation in extracurricular activities

Demonstrated leadership abilities

Willingness for personal development

Priority given to: Families with a monthly income below RM10,000 who haven’t received other scholarships or financial aid

Supporting Malaysian Talent Development

The scholarship covers key national development areas, including:

Hospitality & Tourism Management

Culinary

Parks & Recreation Science

Finance/ Accounting

Actuarial Science

Mathematics

Data Analytics/Statistics

Economics

Electrical & Electronic Engineering

Information Technology

Computer Science

Artificial Intelligence

Business/Marketing

Law

Human Resources

Psychology

Since the inception of this scholarship, Genting Malaysia Berhad have seen how access to education can open doors and create lasting change, said Lee Thiam Kit, its Deputy President.

At GENM, we are proud to play a part in empowering talented young Malaysians to pursue their academic goals and build a better future for themselves and their communities.

For complete eligibility requirements and details, visit: https://www.rwgenting.com/en/careers/scholarship/introduction.html

