30-Year-Old Malaysian With Less Than RM10K Savings: The Post That Got Everyone Talking

A Malaysian’s social media post questioning whether 30-year-olds without RM10,000 in savings have “something wrong” has created a massive online conversation that shows no signs of slowing down.

The person claimed that 30-year-olds should have at least RM30,000 in savings, arguing that after years of working, those who can’t even save RM10K “definitely have something wrong with them.”

This bold statement quickly divided the online community into two camps.

Those who agreed with the original post made compelling arguments.

They pointed out that someone earning RM5,000 monthly, who remains unmarried and lives with their parents, should reasonably be able to save RM10,000 by age 30.

They also calculated that this would require averaging just RM2,000 in savings per year since graduation, which breaks down to approximately RM180 monthly.

These supporters emphasised that emergency funds are essential for financial security.

The Reality Check from Critics

However, many Malaysians quickly shared their personal struggles that painted a very different picture.

A 24-year-old confessed, “Too many expenses, only RM20 left at month-end,” detailing monthly expenses that include utilities costing RM280, rent exceeding RM400, and food expenses around RM300.

This young adult’s situation resonated with countless others facing similar financial pressures.

The discussion took on a more sobering tone when a 50-year-old admitted, “Never had more than RM10K savings, but grateful Allah provides enough for my family.”

This middle-aged perspective highlighted how even decades of working don’t guarantee substantial savings for everyone.

Real-World Financial Challenges

As the conversation evolved, the public began sharing the genuine obstacles they face in building savings.

Family obligations emerged as a major factor, with many explaining their responsibilities in caring for parents and supporting family members.

The rising cost of living became another recurring theme, with people expressing frustration that “everything is expensive, impossible to save.”

Unexpected expenses, particularly medical bills and family emergencies, were also frequently mentioned as savings destroyers.

Balanced Voices Emerge

Fortunately, some provided more nuanced perspectives that helped balance the discussion.

They reminded others that age 30 typically comes with additional commitments and responsibilities that younger people might not fully understand.

These voices emphasised that caring for elderly parents shouldn’t be viewed as “problematic” but rather as prioritising family needs.

Most importantly, they emphasised that individual circumstances vary significantly, rendering blanket financial judgments unfair and unrealistic.

On the other hand, it is also worth noting that the person could have assets, investments, or other forms of wealth beyond liquid cash savings, which could easily explain why the immediate cash reserves appeared limited.

