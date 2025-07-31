[Watch] RM10 Buffet In Amcorp Mall: When Food Becomes A Bridge Of Love
The buffet features mixed rice (nasi campur) with an impressive variety of approximately 30 different dishes to choose from.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Amidst the bustling Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, a small stall on the lower ground floor serves something truly special.
Not just ordinary mixed rice, but a mission born from a mother’s heart.
“This idea came from my late mama,” says the operator known as Atiqah while arranging dishes on the buffet tray.
Mama wanted to see many people able to afford a proper, filling meal.
Faridah Kitchenz offers a complete mixed rice buffet with dessert and drinks at an almost unbelievable price: just RM10.
“If They Don’t Refill, I Get Worried”
What’s touching is that Atiqah admits she gets concerned when customers don’t go for seconds.
“I’m happy when I see people refill their plates. If they don’t refill, I worry – is the food not good?” she says with a genuine smile.
For her, every time customers fill their plates for the second or third time, it’s not a loss; it’s a gain.
Instead, it’s a blessing.
“When people eat until they’re full, I see that as a blessing for my business too. Sustenance comes when we’re sincere about helping others,” she explains in an interview with local media.
Home-Style Cooking in the Heart of the City
Every Monday to Friday, starting from noon, Atiqah and her family prepare various “home-style” dishes – cooking that reminds customers of the flavours from their own homes.
The strategic location at Amcorp Mall provides easy access to a diverse range of individuals, including office workers and students.
“We only hope for prayers and blessings in life,” says Atiqah.
We’re very happy to be able to help a little with our cooking.
This small stall proves that food can also save lives – not medically, but by providing access to quality meals at affordable prices.
For Atiqah and her family, every customer who leaves with a full stomach is a success.
Every satisfied smile is a reward.
Faridah Kitchenz operates at LG Amcorp Mall, Monday-Friday starting 12 noon. RM10 buffet includes all dishes, dessert and drinks.
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.