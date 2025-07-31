[Watch] RM10 Buffet In Amcorp Mall: When Food Becomes A Bridge Of Love

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Amidst the bustling Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, a small stall on the lower ground floor serves something truly special.

Not just ordinary mixed rice, but a mission born from a mother’s heart.

“This idea came from my late mama,” says the operator known as Atiqah while arranging dishes on the buffet tray.

Mama wanted to see many people able to afford a proper, filling meal.

Faridah Kitchenz offers a complete mixed rice buffet with dessert and drinks at an almost unbelievable price: just RM10.

“If They Don’t Refill, I Get Worried”

What’s touching is that Atiqah admits she gets concerned when customers don’t go for seconds.

“I’m happy when I see people refill their plates. If they don’t refill, I worry – is the food not good?” she says with a genuine smile.

For her, every time customers fill their plates for the second or third time, it’s not a loss; it’s a gain.

Instead, it’s a blessing.

“When people eat until they’re full, I see that as a blessing for my business too. Sustenance comes when we’re sincere about helping others,” she explains in an interview with local media.

Home-Style Cooking in the Heart of the City

Every Monday to Friday, starting from noon, Atiqah and her family prepare various “home-style” dishes – cooking that reminds customers of the flavours from their own homes.

The strategic location at Amcorp Mall provides easy access to a diverse range of individuals, including office workers and students.

“We only hope for prayers and blessings in life,” says Atiqah.

We’re very happy to be able to help a little with our cooking.

This small stall proves that food can also save lives – not medically, but by providing access to quality meals at affordable prices.

For Atiqah and her family, every customer who leaves with a full stomach is a success.

Every satisfied smile is a reward.

Faridah Kitchenz operates at LG Amcorp Mall, Monday-Friday starting 12 noon. RM10 buffet includes all dishes, dessert and drinks.

