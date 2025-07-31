[Watch] Beyond Classic Gets Emotional Send-Off: Hong Kong Pianist Plays ‘Hoi Fut Tin Hong’ At KLIA

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A touching musical moment unfolded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) recently, when renowned Hong Kong pianist and musician Anthony Sun Wei Ming delivered an impromptu performance of Beyond’s classic “Hoi Fut Tin Hong” (海闊天空), which translates to “Under a Vast Sky” or “Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies,” before his departure.

Sun, who is the original keyboardist for another beloved track by Beyond, “Gau Jat Dik Zuk Zik” (舊日的足跡), which translates to “Footprints of Yesterday”, was captured on video performing the iconic Beyond song at the airport terminal.

The performance drew crowds of onlookers who were moved by the soulful rendition of the legendary Hong Kong rock band’s most celebrated piece.

Social media users who shared the video footage described the musician as “a pianist whose soul is filled with musical notes, performing with his life” and expressed being “truly moved” by the performance.

The KLIA airport performance came following the successful conclusion of the “re:spect Memorial Concert” Malaysia leg, a tribute series honouring the late Wong Ka Kui and Beyond’s musical legacy.

When Cantonese Rock Becomes Malaysia’s Shared Heritage

The footage captured this special moment for music lovers everywhere, especially in multicultural Malaysia, where Beyond’s “Hoi Fut Tin Hong” is cherished by people of all races, including Malays, Indians and others.

The song, released in 1993, carries themes of hope and dreams that connect with everyone, regardless of their background or language.

Many non-Chinese Malaysians grew up singing along to Beyond’s music even without understanding the words, just feeling the emotion.

The mixed crowd at the airport demonstrates how great music unites people across cultural lines in Malaysia’s diverse society.

Sun’s performance became more than just music – it celebrated how Malaysia embraces cultural treasures from all communities as part of their shared heritage.



