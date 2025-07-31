Boy Dies In School Van | Parents Reject RM100,000 Settlement, Demand Justice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heartbreaking case has emerged from Johor Bahru, where the parents of 5-year-old Teo Yu Zie, who died after being left in a school van for 5 hours, have rejected a RM100,000 settlement offer from the kindergarten.

On 30 April this year, Yu Zie was found unconscious in his school van at around noon.

The boy had been left forgotten inside the vehicle for approximately five hours and died from suffocation.

The 57-year-old van driver was scheduled to appear in court on 17 June but failed to show up, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Parents’ Emotional Plea

At a recent tearful press conference, Yu Zie’s mother and father expressed their devastation.

“Can RM100,000 buy back my child’s life? Even if you gave me RM1 million, I don’t want it. I just want my child back!” sobbed the mother, her eyes red from crying.

The Chinese national mother criticised both the kindergarten and van driver for refusing to accept responsibility, saying they only offered the money out of “sympathy” rather than admitting fault.

The family’s lawyer announced they will formally reject the settlement and file a lawsuit at the Johor Bahru High Court in August.

The family is seeking RM2.059 million in compensation from four parties:

Tadika Perintis Indah kindergarten

YK Education Group Sdn Bhd

Double Tree Transport Sdn Bhd

Van driver Yao Zhi Rong (transliteration)

Attendance Mystery

The school claims they took attendance that day, but my child never appeared in class. Who signed him in? No one can answer.

She believes the tragedy could have been prevented if proper attendance and sign-in procedures had been followed.

The lawyer plans to write to the Attorney General’s Chambers, requesting them to overturn the Johor state legal advisor’s decision not to charge the kindergarten operators.

Currently, only the van driver faces charges under the 2001 Child Act.

The kindergarten owner is the driver’s employer and failed in their supervisory duties. Why can’t they be charged when even parents have been prosecuted under the Child Act before?

Based on original reporting by China Press

