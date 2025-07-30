[Watch] 2,845 Steps To The Top: Inside Malaysia’s Record-Breaking Tower Challenge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready for the ultimate stair-climbing challenge!

For the first time ever, the public will get access to the breathtaking view from the very top of Merdeka 118 – but there’s a catch: you’ll have to climb 2,845 steps to get there.

What makes this special?

“You’ll experience the best view in Kuala Lumpur, where few people in the world have ever been,” said Jeffrey Ross, General Manager of Fresh Events Asia, the organiser behind The Sky Race.

Ready to make history: The Sky Race organising team, together with representatives from Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and Malaysia Towerrunning Association (MTA) pose with official event t-shirts beneath Merdeka 118, where 5,000 international climbers will soon tackle 2,845 steps for exclusive access to the world’s tallest building’s summit on 30 August. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Sky Race marks the first time the world’s tallest building will open its summit to tower runners.

The numbers that matter:

5,000 participants from over 30 countries expected

from over expected 2,845 steps to climb (but you get to take the lift down!)

to climb (but you get to take the lift down!) 60-90 minutes climbing time for most people

climbing time for most people 4,100 participants already registered

already registered RM159 for individual entry, RM449 for team of three

How It Works

Participants start every 10 seconds in a time-trial format.

No need to worry about cutoff times – whether you’re a speed demon or prefer a leisurely climb, there’s space for everyone.

You can join solo or form a team of three.

Here’s the relief – “you don’t have to climb back down, that’s the good news,” the organiser confirms.

Many participants have already emailed asking “can we take the lift to go up?” – sorry, that’s not how it works! But the lift ride down is included.

Training Ground for Champions

Ravinder Singh, president of MTA, calls it “the biggest tower run in the world in 2025.”

He predicts top international athletes will flock here.

Anyone who wants to do well in the world championships will come here, so the top runners will be here for the Sky Race. With Malaysia given the first right to host the Towerrunning World Championships next year, this will be the perfect opportunity for top runners to try out Merdeka 118.

For those looking to prepare for this epic challenge, MTA runs regular training sessions every Saturday from 5:30-7:00 PM at the 25-storey Menara MBPJ in Petaling Jaya.

These sessions offer the perfect opportunity to build your stair climbing fitness in a supportive community environment, including Malaysia’s own tower running star, Soh Wai Ching.

The training promotes multiple benefits:

Best cardio workout for reducing body fat and burning calories

for reducing body fat and burning calories Lower risk of heart disease and stroke

of heart disease and stroke Build muscles in legs, core, and glutes

in legs, core, and glutes Super-charge your fitness in just 20 minutes

Local Hero’s Home Advantage

Soh, currently ranked 2nd in the world for vertical mile stair climbing (tower running), sees the Sky Race as his golden opportunity to reclaim the top spot.

The event will play a pivotal role in the world champion‘s effort to win back the world No. 1 ranking, which he missed out on after finishing 11th at the Shanghai Tower International Vertical Marathon in November 2024.

Food poisoning severely affected his performance and prevented him from setting a personal best or competing for the win.

Now back on home turf and fresh off a Guiness World Record, Soh is confident about his chances against current world number one Ryoji Watanabe from Japan.

Home ground will give me advantage over my opponents. I’ve already checked out the stairs at Merdeka 118, hence added advantage. I rate my chances at 90 percent.

His winning strategy is psychological warfare: “Once I can see my opponent in sight during the run, I will likely win.”

With redemption on his mind and familiar territory under his feet, this could be the perfect stage for Malaysia’s tower running champion to prove he belongs back at the top of the world rankings.

Home advantage: Malaysia’s world-ranked tower runner Soh Wai Ching displays The Sky Race shirt, confident about his 90% chance of reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking on familiar territory at Merdeka 118. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

What’s In It For You

This isn’t just another weekend workout – you’re getting exclusive access to Level 118 viewpoint, literally where few people in the world have ever been!

Imagine the bragging rights of conquering the world’s tallest building while being part of the biggest tower run in 2025.

The best part? There’s no pressure with no cutoff time, so you can climb at your own pace.

And once you’ve conquered those 2,845 steps, you get to take the lift down – your legs will definitely thank you for that!

The Sky Race takes place on Saturday, 30 August. Registration is ongoing through Fresh Events.

Ready to join 5,000 climbers from 30+ countries? Your legs might hate you for 90 minutes, but the view and bragging rights will last forever.

Almost there: Floor 116 marks the final stretch for Sky Race participants climbing toward the exclusive Level 118 viewpoint – a destination few people in the world have ever reached. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The reward: This breathtaking panoramic view of Kuala Lumpur from the top of Merdeka 118 awaits those who complete The Sky Race – a vista that few people in the world have ever experienced. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Training ground: The towering architecture that challenges Malaysia’s elite stair climbers, preparing them for the ultimate test at The Sky Race on 30 August. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Touching the sky: Merdeka 118 pierces through the clouds, symbolizing the sky-high challenge awaiting participants who will climb 2,845 steps for exclusive access to Level 118’s unparalleled views. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Bird’s eye view: The iconic Merdeka Stadium lies far below as seen from the upper floors of Merdeka 118. This stunning aerial vista of Kuala Lumpur’s historic stadium and surrounding cityscape represents the rewarding view that competitors will experience after their grueling vertical marathon up Malaysia’s architectural crown jewel.” (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Rising above the rest: Merdeka 118 dominates the Kuala Lumpur skyline as the world’s second tallest building in the world, soon to welcome 5,000 tower runners for the biggest stair-climbing challenge of 2025. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

