Adeline’s Job Hunt Reality Check: 287 Applications, 1 Year Later, Finally Employed

Think getting a degree guarantees you a job? Think again.

A recent graduate from Singapore’s prestigious National University (NUS) is proving that even top university credentials don’t make job hunting any easier these days.

Meet Adeline (not her real name), a business school graduate from NUS who spent over a year searching for work despite her impressive academic background.

Her story is hitting close to home for many young Singaporeans facing similar challenges.

The numbers tell the harsh reality:

287 job applications submitted

submitted 12 positions made it to initial HR screening

made it to initial HR screening 8 interviews with department heads

with department heads 4 complete interview processes

1 year+ of job searching

of job searching Countless rejections – either radio silence or “not suitable”

From Tears to Success

Adeline didn’t sugarcoat her experience when speaking to Singapore media AsiaOne.

She admitted the process was filled with tears, growing frustration, and an overwhelming sense of helplessness.

Yet she kept going – updating her resume, following up on applications, and pushing through rejection after rejection.

The breakthrough finally came in June this year when a marketing company offered her a full-time position.

If you’re a recent graduate or know someone who is, Adeline’s story probably sounds familiar.

Why This Matters to You

Her story is hitting close to home for many young Singaporeans facing similar challenges – but let’s be honest, this struggle isn’t limited to Singapore alone.

Malaysian graduates and fresh graduates worldwide face the same reality.

Job hunting difficulties are universal, crossing borders and affecting young people everywhere.

The reality check:

Experience matters more than ever

Your resume needs to stand out among hundreds

Persistence is key – but it’s mentally exhausting

Even “overqualified” candidates struggle

Despite the gruelling journey, Adeline’s story has a silver lining.

She eventually found her place, proving that persistence does pay off – it just takes longer than anyone expects.

Her advice? Keep going, even when it feels hopeless. The job market is tough, but it’s not impossible.

For fresh graduates currently in the job hunt: You’re not alone. Adeline’s experience shows that even the most qualified candidates face challenges. Stay strong, keep applying, and remember – your breakthrough could be just one application away.

