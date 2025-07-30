14-Year-Old Student Pleads Guilty To Punching Teacher In Viral Video Case

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 14-year-old student who went viral for punching his teacher has pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court in Kajang, Selangor, today (30 July).

The Form One transition student admitted to causing injury to a 29-year-old male teacher at a secondary school in the district on Monday (28 July).

The case was heard behind closed doors since the accused is a juvenile offender.

Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil set 11 September as the sentencing date, pending a moral report from the Social Welfare Department.

Legal Battle Over Bail

The teenager faces charges under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

If convicted, he could face up to one year in prison, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Defence lawyer S. Priyalatha appealed for a low bail, emphasising that her client is a juvenile still attending school.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Zulbahrin suggested a bail of RM5,000, noting the case’s serious nature and the public attention it had attracted after going viral on social media.

Police Confirm Details of Incident

According to an official statement from Kajang District Police Chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof, the teacher filed a police report at approximately 7:15 PM on the day of the incident.

Police investigation revealed that the confrontation began when the teacher reprimanded the student for skipping physical education class.

The student, who should have been in the field, became upset when confronted by the teacher.

The situation escalated when the disgruntled student began struggling with the teacher, eventually threatening and punching the educator in the face.

Several other teachers and students present in the school compound witnessed the assault.

At the same time, police advised school students to always comply with school regulations and avoid engaging in actions that could jeopardise their future.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Inspector Mohd Amirul Abd Wahab, the investigating officer, at 013-5495236 to assist with further investigations.

Public Outcry and Concerns

The incident, which was recorded and shared on social media, has led to widespread concern about discipline in schools and student-teacher relationships.

The fact that such an incident was captured on video and shared online has amplified public shock and debate.

Questions are being raised about the factors that lead to such confrontations between students and educators, although investigations into the full circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

Public calls have also emerged suggesting that the student should be sent to Henry Gurney Schools, a rehabilitation institution for juvenile offenders, reflecting the severity with which some view this breach of classroom discipline.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.