[Watch] Modified BMW Gets Stuck On Speed Bump, Four Men Perform “CPR Rescue”

A black BMW, modified to sit extremely low to the ground, became stuck on a small speed bump in the Bukit Serdang commercial area in Seri Kembangan, leading to a comical scene that has taken social media by storm.

The incident saw four men desperately trying to free the vehicle by jumping on the car’s rear end, pressing down, stomping and rocking it back and forth while the driver revved the engine from inside.

Despite their frantic efforts, the car remained firmly stuck on the speed bump, causing a traffic jam in the process.

Video footage of the rescue attempt quickly went viral, with netizens comparing the men’s coordinated pressing and pumping motions to performing CPR on the vehicle.

The comparison proved apt as their “life-saving” efforts ultimately failed – the car couldn’t be revived from its predicament.

When Style Meets Reality: A Costly Lesson in Car Modifications

Online reactions were mixed but largely unsympathetic.

Many users suggested the car owner brought this upon himself, thinking his heavily modified “low-rider” would look cool, only to discover he had become the joke.

More practical cybercitizens pointed out that simply placing a wooden plank in front of the rear wheels would have solved the problem immediately.

It’s a reminder that while car modifications might look impressive, functionality shouldn’t be sacrificed for style – especially when even the most minor road obstacle can turn your ride into a public spectacle.

The car eventually had to be towed away, with the owner learning a costly lesson about the dangers of extreme vehicle modifications.

