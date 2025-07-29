[Watch] 20-Year “Garbage House” Finally Cleared: 32 Tons Of Trash Shocks Johor Bahru

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After two decades of neighbourhood complaints, authorities have finally taken decisive action against a notorious “garbage house” that has been making life miserable for residents in Taman Desa Tebrau in Johor Bahru.

The double-storey terrace house has become infamous throughout Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) as one of the most problematic properties in the area.

For 20 years, the homeowner has been hoarding massive amounts of waste materials, creating serious health and safety hazards that have pushed neighbours to their breaking point.

What made this case particularly maddening was the homeowner’s pattern of behaviour.

Whenever volunteers and community groups tried to help clean up the property, the homeowner would simply wait for them to leave, then move all the garbage right back inside the house.

This vicious cycle continued for years, leaving neighbours feeling hopeless and authorities struggling to find a permanent solution.

Too Dangerous to Help: When Volunteers Walk Away

The situation became so notorious that many volunteer groups refused to help anymore.

The homeowner had developed a reputation for violent outbursts, threatening garbage collectors with sharp weapons and physically intimidating anyone who tried to intervene.

MBJB councillor Chan San San revealed that she received a call from a fellow councillor asking her to mobilise volunteers for another cleanup attempt.

Chan admitted that she hesitated for two days before agreeing, knowing the homeowner’s reputation for being dangerous.

However, she ultimately decided to act because the situation had become a public health emergency.

The area around the garbage house had become a dengue fever hotspot, with at least one neighbour requiring intensive care treatment after contracting the disease.

The fire hazards from accumulated trash, combined with the constant presence of rats and snakes, made the situation unbearable for surrounding residents.

The Shocking Scale of 20 Years of Hoarding

When authorities finally moved in, they came prepared for a major operation.

About 50 volunteers and workers participated in the cleanup, supported by seven garbage trucks, two recycling vehicles, and even an excavator to handle the massive volume of waste.

The scale of the problem became clear as the cleanup progressed.

From just the exterior areas of the property, workers removed an astounding 32 tons of garbage and 5 tons of recyclable materials.

The inside of the house remained untouched because the homeowner insisted there were “important items” inside that needed to be sorted first.

This Time, the Law Steps In

As expected, the homeowner’s cooperation didn’t last long.

Chan described how he initially agreed to the cleanup but became increasingly agitated as work progressed.

By the end of the operation, he was screaming at volunteers, calling them liars and thieves, and accusing them of stealing his belongings.

This time, however, authorities were ready with legal backing.

SWCorp immediately sealed the property under the Solid Waste Management Act 2007, preventing the homeowner from simply restocking the house with more garbage.

The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 was enacted to provide regulations and guidelines for the management of controlled solid waste and public cleansing, to maintain proper sanitation in Malaysia.

MBJB officials are also investigating whether he owes outstanding property taxes.

No More Sympathy

Chan, who is also Johor MCA deputy secretary, made it clear that the community’s patience has run out.

She urged residents not to feel sorry for the homeowner, emphasising that the real victims are the neighbours who have endured 20 years of terrible odours and pest infestations.

The councillor announced plans to arrange nursing home care for the homeowner if necessary, potentially prioritising community safety over individual preferences.

The city council has committed to daily monitoring of the property to ensure the garbage doesn’t return.

This cleanup operation marks the end of one of Johor Bahru’s most notorious neighbourhood problems, bringing relief to residents who have endured this nightmare for far too long.

