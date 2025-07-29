From RM37K To RM1.8M – Bangsar Uncle’s 55-Year Property Investment Pays Off Big Time

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian uncle who bought a double-storey terrace house in Bangsar for RM37,000 back in 1970 is now sitting on a property worth RM1.8 million.

That’s nearly 50 times his original investment over a 55-year period.

The story has gone viral on Xiaohongshu, sparking heated debates about property investment and whether the uncle actually struck gold or just got lucky with timing.

What made this investment so successful wasn’t luck.

The uncle had a strong emotional goal from the start – he wanted to leave a house for his children.

This meant he never considered selling, regardless of how much the property’s value increased.

Even when prices doubled, tripled, or increased tenfold, he remained steadfast in his original plan.

Contrarian Timing and Long-Term Vision

Timing also played a crucial role.

He bought the property in 1970, during a period when few people dared to purchase a house.

While others hesitated due to economic uncertainty, he took the plunge and made his purchase in what would later become one of Kuala Lumpur’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Unlike modern property flippers who typically sell after 3-5 years for 200% returns, this uncle chose a completely different strategy.

He held onto his Bangsar property for decades, allowing compound appreciation to work its magic.

Location vs. Reality: The Great Property Debate

The story has sharply divided public opinion between supporters who argue location is everything and sceptics who question the actual market value.

Supporters emphasise that “it’s Bangsar – the land is valuable, not just the house,” highlighting this as prime landed property completely different from apartments in less desirable areas.

However, critics argue that RM1.8 million is merely a bank valuation with no guarantee of actual buyers willing to pay that price for a small, old house that needs renovation.

They point out that the same money could buy much better, newer properties elsewhere.

The debate intensifies when comparing economic conditions – the minimum wage was under RM50 monthly in 1970 versus over RM1,700 today.

Critics argue this makes direct price comparisons meaningless.

The Ultimate Test: Paper Wealth vs. Real Returns

Despite the debates about actual sellability, the uncle’s story highlights the power of long-term property investment in prime locations.

His patient approach and refusal to sell during various market cycles allowed him to capture decades of appreciation in one of Malaysia’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

Whether he can actually find a buyer willing to pay RM1.8 million for his 55-year-old house remains the ultimate test of his investment success.

However, on paper at least, his decision to buy and hold has created substantial wealth that he can pass on to his children—exactly as he originally planned.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.