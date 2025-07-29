6-Year-Old Missing Boy From Johor Found Buried In Negeri Sembilan Forest, Father Arrested For Murder

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 6-year-old Malaysian boy who was reported missing last Thursday (24 July) has been found dead and buried in a forested area in Jempol, Negeri Sembilan, with his father arrested in connection with his murder.

M. Tishand, also known as Tishant A/L Munisammy, disappeared from a coffee shop in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

The boy was described as being less than 110 cm tall, weighing under 19 kg, with dark skin and a sharp nose.

Following investigations, police arrested a 36-year-old local man – the boy’s father – who had initially filed the missing person report.

The child’s body was subsequently discovered buried in a forested area in Rompin, a small town in the Jempol district.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof confirmed that the body was found after the suspect’s arrest by Johor police.

Case Reclassified As Murder Investigation

The case has been reclassified from a missing person investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 to a murder investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code following the discovery of the body.

Investigation revealed that the child was killed, leading to the murder charges against the father.

If convicted, the offence carries the death penalty or a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and caning.

The irony of the situation – where a father reported his child missing while having allegedly killed and buried the child – has particularly disturbed the public.

