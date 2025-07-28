[Watch] Good Samaritans Feed Stray Dogs Healing Rice Meals On Banana Leaves

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On the streets of Negeri Sembilan and Melaka, a touching scene unfolds regularly – eager dogs gather around as volunteers carefully portion out a golden-coloured rice mixture on fresh banana leaves.

Some dogs wait patiently while others can barely contain their excitement, tails wagging as they sense mealtime approaching.

The story begins with a group called Wagging Souls from Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, who started this initiative back in 2021.

This isn’t just any feeding session.

What makes their approach special is not just the food, but how it’s prepared with genuine care for the animals’ health.

The Science Behind the Kindness

The volunteers don’t just throw scraps to the strays.

Instead, they carefully prepare turmeric-infused rice meals using only dog-safe ingredients, such as chicken and ginger.

No salt, no curry, no harmful spices – just pure nourishment designed to help these street animals stay healthy.

The choice of ingredients isn’t random.

Ginger aids digestion, while turmeric is recognised for its cancer-fighting properties and its ability to help prevent stomach problems in dogs.

These natural healers, combined with rice and chicken, create a complete meal that’s both safe and beneficial for the strays.

The Appeal for Help

The Wagging Souls team continues to seek support from the community.

“We’re reaching out with hopeful hearts and wagging tails,” the group shared in their recent appeal to followers.

Our furkids are in need of food, and we’re kindly asking for your support.

Their current needs are urgent but straightforward: rice packets, kibble packets, canned food, chicken, and eggs.

“Every bowl filled brings comfort and joy to a pup in need,” they explain, asking supporters to share their posts to help reach more potential donors.

Those interested in supporting Wagging Souls can help by donating pet food or sharing their posts to spread awareness about their mission.

