Malaysian Motorcycle Owner Pursues Legal Action After Alleged Unauthorised Use Of RM133,000 Ducati

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian motorcycle owner living overseas is pursuing legal action after allegedly discovering that his newly purchased RM133,000 Ducati V4S had been used without permission for promotional videos and leisure trips by the person entrusted to care for it.

The bike owner, Wee Yang, purchased the Ducati V4S (registration F5504) on 19 June through a cash transaction.

Since he lives abroad and couldn’t handle the paperwork himself, he reportedly arranged for a local contact to store the bike and process insurance matters worth RM5,000 annually.

According to Yang’s sharing on Facebook, the arrangement was that the caretaker would hold the bike until Yang returned in July to collect it personally, and help install a passenger seat and footrests.

Yang claims that without his knowledge or permission, the caretaker began using the expensive motorcycle for personal purposes.

The owner alleges the following occurred:

Promotional content was posted on social media the day after taking delivery

Riding videos were filmed for business pages on Instagram, Xiaohongshu, and Threads

The bike was ridden 200km to Desaru, Johor, for leisure trips

A homemade license plate was used since the bike had no official registration

The mileage increased from 26,827km to 27,007km

Bike Retrieved and Settlement Options Offered

When Yang claims he found out about the alleged unauthorised use, he arranged for the bike to be towed back.

According to his account, the caretaker initially handed over only one key, with the second key allegedly hidden until the tow truck driver specifically requested it.

Yang states the returned motorcycle was covered in dead insects and dirt, which he interpreted as signs of extensive use without proper care.

According to Yang’s social media posts, he offered the caretaker two options:

Buy back the bike at the original price and refund the insurance money Public apology admitting wrongdoing, compensation for extra mileage, and payment for new license plates

Yang indicated that if neither option were accepted, he would pursue legal action.

Apology Acknowledged, But Legal Proceedings Continue

In a follow-up post, Yang confirmed that an apology was received at 11.52pm – reportedly two minutes after he had contacted his lawyer at 11.50pm to discuss the case.

“If he had used ChatGPT to write a proper apology earlier, I wouldn’t have been so angry,” Yang posted.

At least admitting mistakes and apologising shows some accountability – you do wrong, you face the consequences.

Despite receiving the apology, Yang states he will proceed with legal action against two parties:

A motorcycle-related business – the company allegedly involved An individual identified as “Evon Evon” – allegedly the caretaker’s girlfriend who appeared in riding videos

Yang claims that his lawyer advised that the second individual could potentially be sued as an accomplice, although he acknowledged that “whether the case will succeed depends on the judge.”

The Ducati dashboard showing 27,007km total mileage during motorcycle towing process. Yang systematically documented odometer readings as evidence.

Legal Documents in Progress, Settlement Still Possible

Yang posted what he described as a warning: “If you’re unhappy about anything, I advise you not to pick a fight with me. I have plenty of evidence about what you’ve done. Many people have come forward to tell me things. Let’s handle this civilly.”

He clarified that he didn’t request other social media influencers to get involved, specifically apologising to a content creator.

Yang also indicates that legal documents are being prepared, though he’s keeping specific details confidential.

The controversial Ducati V4S is reportedly secured at a friend’s shop.

While legal action is proceeding, Yang has suggested that a private settlement remains possible.

Everything can be discussed. From start to finish, I just wanted an explanation and acknowledgement.

Motorcycle Community Watches Case Unfold

The case has reportedly gained attention in Malaysia’s motorcycle community, highlighting several important considerations:

The importance of formal written agreements when entrusting valuable items to others

How social media posts can potentially serve as evidence in disputes

The risks involved in informal arrangements for expensive vehicles

The potential legal implications of unauthorised use allegations

As of publication, the individuals and business allegedly involved have not publicly responded to the allegations beyond the reported late-night apology.

Yang has indicated there may be further updates as the legal proceedings develop.

The case remains under scrutiny by members of the motorcycle community.

Important Note: The allegations in this case have not been proven in court. All parties are presumed innocent until any legal proceedings are concluded. This article reports the claims made by one party in what appears to be an ongoing dispute.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.