Malaysia Airlines Proves You Can Claim New Luggage At KLIA – Passenger Gets 5-Minute Replacement

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent incident at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has highlighted an airline service policy that many travellers remain unaware of: immediate luggage replacement for damaged baggage.

Malaysian passenger Afiq Zaimi documented his experience with Malaysia Airlines after discovering that one of his suitcase wheels had been damaged during transport.

Upon reporting the issue at the airline’s service counter at KLIA, he received a replacement suitcase within five minutes.

“Excellent work, Malaysia Airlines! Reported broken wheel at KLIA counter, received new bag in under 5 minutes. Very efficient service,” Zaimi wrote in his social media post, praising the airline’s swift response and customer service approach.

Standard Airline Compensation Policies

The incident has drawn attention to standard airline policies regarding compensation for baggage damage.

Industry practice typically allows passengers to request replacement or compensation for luggage damaged during air transport, though many travellers are unfamiliar with these provisions.

Most major airlines have policies in place for addressing claims related to damaged luggage.

These policies are designed to minimise passenger inconvenience, though replacement items are generally standard-quality luggage rather than premium brands.

However, after submitting the required documentation for damaged luggage, you might experience a wait time for a follow-up, which can vary depending on the airline involved.

Jika anda bayar tiket pesawat sedikit agak murah, ini yg anda dapatkan: koper2 anda dilempar dari atas ke bawah



Saran aja, jika mau naik Lion Air, beli koper yg tahan banting. Jadi bisa hemat biaya tiket. pic.twitter.com/zrgmXP8bGH — Pemerhati Hukum Emperan (@SammiSoh) August 25, 2024

Passenger Response and Industry Recommendations

The case has prompted discussion among travellers, with many expressing surprise at the availability of such services.

Several commenters thanked Zaimi for sharing the information, stating they had been previously unaware of these compensation options.

Passengers who discover luggage damage after flights should immediately report the issue to the relevant airline’s service counter.

This allows airlines to assess whether the damage qualifies for replacement or compensation under their policies.

The Malaysia Airlines response demonstrates how efficient handling of such claims can enhance customer satisfaction while fulfilling standard industry obligations for baggage protection during air transport.

READ MORE: [Watch] AirAsia Passenger’s Baggage Complaint Takes Flight As Others Point Out Basic Math Error

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.