[Watch] Diving Trip From Hell: Malaysian Instructor Arrested After Slapping Tourists Over Oxygen Tank Accident

What was supposed to be a peaceful diving trip to Malaysia’s pristine waters ended with police arrests, viral videos, and a diving centre scrambling to distance itself from an instructor gone rogue.

The drama unfolded on 22 July in Semporna, Sabah, when a group of tourists, including Taiwanese visitors, were heading to Timba-Timba Island for a diving excursion.

During the boat ride, an oxygen tank accidentally fell over due to the vessel’s movement, striking the foot of a 38-year-old Malaysian diving instructor.

That’s when things went sideways.

When Accidents Turn Ugly

Instead of treating it as the accident it was, the instructor decided to make it everyone else’s problem.

After getting his injured foot treated at Tawau Hospital, he returned to the diving centre the next day, demanding compensation from the tourist whose equipment had fallen.

What happened next was caught on camera and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The video shows the instructor confronting the tourists outside the Quality Diving Centre in Semporna.

In the footage, you can see him slapping the foreign tourist while arguing with what appears to be a female companion.

The entire exchange happens in Mandarin, with the slapped tourist asking someone off-camera, “Did you call the police?” while the woman repeatedly asks the instructor, “What does this have to do with us?”

Staff members can be seen trying to intervene and separate the parties, but the damage was already done.

The Diving Centre’s Damage Control

Quality Diving Centre quickly distanced itself from the instructor.

In a lengthy Facebook statement posted the day after the incident, the company made it crystal clear: this guy wasn’t even their employee.

“The instructor involved was not wearing a uniform and is not an employee of our company,” the diving centre stated, adding that all their actual staff wear uniforms.

They detailed how they immediately tried to defuse the situation by separating the groups onto different boats and scheduling their return times at different intervals to avoid further conflict.

The company also revealed that when the instructor showed up at their shop the morning after the boat incident, the owner, described as over 60 years old and not fluent in Malay, immediately tried to get him to leave.

When the instructor refused and the assault occurred, the staff called the police.

We strongly condemn acts of violence. If this had been our employee, they would have been immediately terminated.

Police Step In

Semporna police didn’t mess around.

Acting District Police Chief Deputy Superintendent Jaafar Hakim confirmed they received a report on 23 July at 10:46 AM about the assault and intimidation.

The instructor was arrested and is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward with any additional information about the incident.

Lessons That Make Destinations Better

Semporna, one of Southeast Asia’s premier diving destinations, attracts thousands of international visitors each year to its crystal-clear waters and diverse marine life.

Chinese tourists, particularly those from Sichuan, are renowned for their affinity for seafood, which significantly contributes to the vibrant culinary scene in Semporna.

But when things go wrong—as they inevitably do in any adventure tourism—the response can make or break not just individual businesses but entire regional reputations.

The moral of the story? Sometimes accidents are just accidents.

And when they’re not treated that way, everyone ends up underwater – just not in the good way.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Assistant Investigation Officer Sergeant Nurfazlina at 019-8011009 or the Semporna Police Station at 089-782020.

