[Watch] Debt Collectors Go Too Far, Man Stuffed Into Lorry Container In Broad Daylight Abduction

A man was forcibly pushed into a lorry container during a street altercation in Puchong on Tuesday evening (22 July), leading to a police investigation that has resulted in four arrests.

The abduction occurred along Jalan Persiaran Puchong Permai during a fight in the middle of the road.

Police received reports of the incident at 6:38 pm the same day, with four individuals suspected of being involved in forcibly taking the victim using a lorry.

The victim was found around 10:20 pm the same day along the SS19 road in Subang Jaya with minor injuries.

Swift Arrests and Evidence Recovery

Police immediately arrested a 32-year-old local man at the scene who had tattoos and was suspected of being a gang member.

Background checks revealed he has two previous criminal records.

Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said three additional suspects, aged 18 and 19, were detained on Thursday night (24 July) around 10pm in operations conducted in Ulu Selangor and Puchong areas.

During the arrests, police recovered the victim’s clothing and mobile phone.

All suspects have been remanded to assist with the investigation.

The initial suspect was held from 23 to 26 July, and court applications have been made to extend the remand for the others.

Charges Filed and Manhunt Continues

Police believe the incident stems from a dispute over debt.

The case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code (wrongful confinement), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966.

Authorities are actively tracking down any remaining accomplices connected to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigating Officer Inspector G. Dinesh at 011-33094457, or the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-78627222 or 03-78627100.

